On Friday morning, Arsene Wenger was so mindful of Mesut Ozil’s stuttering form that he took him aside for a bit of a chat. The wonder is what the Arsenal manager is going to say as the 28-year-old returns to his home country for a much more difficult match against Bayern Munich, because the pep talk didn’t really work against Hull City.

Arsenal might have got back on track, with a 2-0 win, but Ozil did not. He actually put in one of his worst performances of the season, as an extended run of bad form reached an apparent nadir. This certainly wasn't a new-contract performance. Normally so distinctive and special a player because of his smooth fluency, and how that allows him to execute exquisite moments other players can barely think of, Ozil was here so noticeably hesitant. He was slowing down every Arsenal move rather than slickly enhancing them, and nothing was coming off. There were two moments in the first half, in particular, when Ozil’s poor decisions actually killed Arsenal attacks.

Even Wenger acknowledged that, but admitted it’s hard to pinpoint why it's happened.

“I felt he was not completely confident technically,” the Arsenal manager said. “I completely agree with you. That’s a problem because you think he can deliver something special. It’s true that technically he did things [against Hull] that he is not used to doing. I don’t know. It can happen. I can’t think of a specific reason.”

That is a bigger worry because it has come at such a challenging time for both Arsenal and Wenger, but it’s difficult not to think that is connected to Ozil’s drop in form too. The German’s style is so central to Arsenal’s movement that, if he is not at his fluent best, the team just doesn’t function the same way.

That has fostered a few minor issues off the pitch, too, if nothing serious. There are some Arsenal players, and some staff members, who feel he too often "gets away" with sub-par performances. He is still a very popular player among the squad, but it doesn’t help with such asides when so many of Ozil’s worst moments seem to sum up the worst of Arsenal: a fragility despite the finesse. It could be seen in how he was so easily beaten to the ball against Chelsea last week, how N’Golo Kante completely dominated him in what should have been a notional duel of equals, and how he just let Ashley Williams so freely jump for the winning header in the 2-1 defeat to Everton back in December.

Ozil has struggled for form in recent weeks ( Getty )

Some believe Ozil is too indulged. Running alongside that, it often looks as if he really needs to be in the mood to perform, but won’t push himself when not on it; that he likes these moments to fall into his hands rather than trying to really grasp them.

That perception isn’t helped by some of his activity off the pitch. One high-level Arsenal staff member scoffed in bemusement at Ozil’s willingness to put up a photo of himself and the match-ball alongside his car when back home after the hat-trick against Ludogorets, joking that it must have been a sponsorship deal. That love of social media also shows a clear love of the limelight, and it’s often been commented that he should show the application that a similarly talented player like Alexis Sanchez does.

For all the talk of indulgence, though, it would be wrong to say Wenger and Ozil himself are just carrying on without realising any of this.

Arsenal vs Hull player ratings







22 show all Arsenal vs Hull player ratings









































1/22 Petr Cech – 6 out of 10 Had a very quiet first half. Made an impressive stop to deny Niasse just after the interval.

2/22 Hector Bellerin – 6 out of 10 It was a disciplined display from the Spaniard. He did his job in the defensive third.

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 5 out of 10 He was caught out of position at times, but managed to clear the danger for The Gunners on numerous occasions.

4/22 Laurent Koscielny – 6 out of 10 Worked relentlessly, made a number of vital tackles and led by example at the back.

5/22 Keiran Gibbs – 5 out of 10 Played a big part in Sanchez’s opener, but was lucky not to see red for his challenge on Markovic.

6/22 Francis Coquelin – 6 out of 10 His influence on the game was obvious – broke down several Hull moves.

7/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7 out of 10 Despite being subbed, it was an incredibly positive performance. He was alert, made clever decisions and passed the ball cleverly.

8/22 Alex Iwobi – 6 out of 10 Looked confident on the ball, but at times he was wasteful and made the wrong decisions.

9/22 Mesut Ozil – 5 out of 10 Another lacklustre display from one of Arsenal’s top players. He had no influence on the game and did not make an impact.

10/22 Theo Walcott – 6 out of 10 When he had the chance and ran at the Hull defence, he caused problems. Lacked any menace in front of goal, though.

11/22 Alexis Sanchez – 8 out of 10 Bagged the two goals for the Gunners, worked relentlessly and was a nuisance in the final third.

12/22 Eldin Jakupovic – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of important saves, but he was helped by Arsenal’s lack of product in front of goal.

13/22 Omar Elabdellaoui - 5 out of 10 Struggled to keep up with the likes of Walcott and Sanchez. Looked lost at times.

14/22 Andrea Ranocchia – 6 out of 10 Made a number of last ditch challenges to deflate Arsenal attacks. Clumsy in his challenges though – picked up yellow card.

15/22 Harry Maguire – 7 out of 10 Defended bravely – was jumping in front of every loose ball, going into tackles hard and clearing the danger regularly.

16/22 Andy Robertson – 4 out of 10 His lapse on the goal line led to Sanchez’s opener – should have done better.

17/22 Alfred N’Diaye – 6 out of 10 His pace caused problems and he looked confident in possession. Nevertheless, his shooting could certainly do with some work.

18/22 Tom Huddlestone – 5 out of 10 Failed to make an impact in the midfield. He provided the strikers with no service and looked lacklustre throughout.

19/22 Kamil Grosicki – 7 out of 10 His deliveries into the box created a string of chances, but the strikers failed to find the final product. Impressive display, but he was subbed after the interval.

20/22 Sam Clucas – 3 out of 10 His intentional hand-ball gave Sanchez his second. Red card was the correct decision.

21/22 Lazar Markovic – 7 out of 10 The 22-year-old was oozing confidence today. He was the biggest threat in Hull’s side, but his efforts went unrewarded.

22/22 Oumar Niasse – 6 out of 10 His shooting was sublime, but his positioning was somewhat questionable at times.

Sources close to the manager say he has considered dropping Ozil, and Wenger can get as frustrated with him as anyone when in private. How can such a football purist as the 67-year-old not get frustrated when he sees such brilliant talent not being brought to its peak of application often enough?

One problem is that there are no obvious replacements and, with the way Arsenal play, dropping Ozil would require too much of a reshuffle. Alex Iwobi could go there but is probably still a little inexperienced for the main role, and Sanchez could be withdrawn to the number-10 role, but it would mean replacing fluency for more force.

There is also the fact Wenger knows how much this gets to Ozil himself. After the 2-1 defeat at Manchester City, the manager was walking into the Etihad dressing room directly behind Ozil, and watched on as the playmaker kicked the locker in angry frustration.

That was a show of aggression in great contrast to what he usually does on the pitch. And this is the thing. Ozil well knows when he is being ineffective, and is said to get even more frustrated when he can’t figure out why he can’t get into a game.

A fair response to that would be that he should consciously look to get himself moving by doing the things he is often criticised for neglecting, like making the jump for Williams’s header; like getting the kind of adrenaline rush that comes from making a proper tackle. It remains infuriating how a player who apparently cares so much can in such moments look like he’s not bothered.

Perhaps that’s just his game, though. Perhaps he is always conscious of saving himself so he can maximise his best abilities when he really gets the chance. Many playmakers are similar.

It’s just that there are so many games where it seems like he could properly impose himself much more; run them rather than just decorating them. Ozil instead looks lackadaisical.

Arsene Wenger was unable to offer an explanation for Ozil's poor performance (Getty)



It’s also possible that he just needs a goal. Ozil’s poor form really goes back to that week when they lost to Everton and Manchester City, and it is unlikely to be a coincidence that the last time he scored was the weekend before at home to Stoke City.

"Yes, maybe it's time for him to score a goal again,” Wenger said. He needs to find confidence again. He misses chances that don't look unfeasible for him.”

That was clear when he blazed over against Hull, from a similar situation to when he so casually volleyed home against Chelsea in September.

That contrast sums up the difference rather easily, and is all the worse as there remains so much doubt about his new contract.

There is now doubt as to when he can get back to justifying the wages demanded. He needs to demand more of himself on the pitch, and make the most meaningful statement he possibly can in Munich.