Arsenal have denied suggestions they have approached Thomas Tuchel to replace Arsene Wenger this summer.

The Gunners boss is facing increasing calls to leave the club following a disastrous run of form that has seen them fall to four league defeats in five games as well as crash of Europe after a 10-2 humbling by Bayern Munich.

Fans have protested against the Frenchman in increasing numbers in recent weeks with a small group of supporters even raising money to fly a plane complete with an anti-Wenger banner over the Hawthorns prior to the game with West Brom this weekend.

West Brom vs Arsenal player ratings







22 show all West Brom vs Arsenal player ratings









































1/22 Ben Foster - 7 out of 10 Had little chance with Arsenal's goal, he made a fine save from Ramsey and showed good handling throughout. AFP/Getty Images

2/22 Craig Dawson - 8 out of 10 A constant threat from set-pieces, he dominated the air at both ends of the pitch and was rewarded with two goals. Getty Images

3/22 Gareth McAuley - 7 out of 10 The Northern Irish defender was consistently cool under pressure. Getty Images

4/22 Jonny Evans - 8 out of 10 Alongside his compatriot, he took was the essence of assured defending. Getty Images

5/22 Allan Nyom - 7 out of 10 Demonstrated pace and power from the left-back position. Getty Images

6/22 Darren Fletcher - 7 out of 10 The midfielder was given more license to get forward alongside Livermore and nearly finished off a fine first half move. Getty Images

7/22 Jake Livermore - 8 out of 10 Following his England call-up, the midfielder impressed as he sat in front of the back four. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Chris Brunt - 5 out of 10 Back on the left-side of midfield, the winger was quiet before his removal for Yacob. Getty Images

9/22 Nacer Chadli - 6 out of 10 Switched off defensively for Sanchez's goal, but was at the heart of two of Albion's. Getty Images

10/22 James McClean - 7 out of 10 A livewire on the left, he missed chances with his head and his right boot. Booked. Getty Images

11/22 Hal Robson-Kanu - 6 out of 10 Off the bench and on the scoresheet within 74 seconds. Getty Images

12/22 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Made two fine saves before injury forced him off in the first half.

13/22 Hector Bellerín - 5 out of 10 Pushed back and given a torrid time by the tenacity of McClean.

14/22 Laurent Koscielny - 5 out of 10 Failed to recover after being beaten in the air by Dawson for Albion's opener.

15/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 5 out of 10 Struggled against the strength of both Rondon and Robson-Kanu.

16/22 Nacho Monreal - 5 out of 10 Combined well with Sanchez when overlapping. Less impressive in defence.

17/22 Granit Xhaka - 5 out of 10 Displayed awareness to set up Sanchez but was outmuscled by West Brom's midfield.

18/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5 out of 10 Failed to make an impact all afternoon.

19/22 Theo Walcott - 5 out of 10 An early glimpse of goal was as good as it got for the forward who was unable to show the England boss what he was missing.

20/22 Aaron Ramsey - 5 out of 10 An off day for the Welshman who was denied by Foster and then culpable for allowing Dawson to roam free to head Albion's third.

21/22 Danny Welbeck - 6 out of 10 Saw little of the ball up front, but did hit the crossbar with a close-range header in the second half.

22/22 Alexis Sanchez - 7 out of 10 Another goal for the Chilean, but he struggled after being fouled by McClean. The decision to substitute him led to a chorus of boos.

Reports in Germany overnight suggested the Gunners had turned to Borussia Dortmund manager Tuchel to take over this summer but the club have swiftly moved to deny such suggestions.

Wenger himself stressed that his decision is not contingent on qualifying for the Champions League with his side now six points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, albeit with two games in hand.

“I take a bigger perspective than that – it is not the last result that decides,” he said.

“It will not necessarily be linked with that. I’ve done the top four twenty times, it is not that.”

Wenger’s stance comes as Tony Pulis claimed he had told him he was staying on next season.

Pulis and his side condemned Wenger to another damaging defeat on Saturday but when asked afterwards the Baggies manager suggested he felt he would stay this summer.

"I'll be surprised if he goes," he said.

Asked why he thought that was he said: "Because he told me."