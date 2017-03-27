N’Golo Kante has revealed that he initially wanted to join Marseille instead of moving to the Premier League in 2015.

French side Caen decided to cash in on Kante at the end of the 2014/15 season, after the midfielder helped them to a respectable 13th-place finish in their first season back in the top flight.

Leicester City – who had only just survived relegation to the Championship – had long been scouting Kante and the club eventually signed the player for £5.6m.

The Frenchman played a pivotal role in Leicester’s scarcely believable title-winning campaign before switching clubs again. A year after moving to the Premier League he joined Chelsea for £32m, netting Leicester a cool £26.3m profit.

However, Kante – who is currently away on international duty with the French national team – has since revealed that he very nearly decided against a move to England, instead favouring a transfer to Marseille.

“Among the clubs that most wanted to recruit me were Marseille and Leicester,” Kante told French broadcaster Canal Plus.

Premier League round-up: Chelsea remain 10 points clear at the top

“I thought I had to go through a stage in France. I remember the generation of [Mamadou] Niang, [Franck] Ribery and [Samir] Nasri and it was a team that I liked, especially in the Champions League.”

Instead Kante opted for a move overseas, and the rest is history.

N'Golo Kante has helped transform Chelsea this season ( Getty )

The combative midfielder was named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Year after helping Leicester to the title and is now the current favourite for the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award, having been instrumental in Chelsea’s march to the top of the table.

But Kante believes that several of his team-mates are more willing of the award.

Chelsea potential summer 2017 transfers







9 show all Chelsea potential summer 2017 transfers















1/9 IN: James Rodriguez With Oscar departing for China, James Rodriguez could be the perfect long-term replacement for the Brazilian. Rodriguez hasn’t had much game time this season and might be looking for a move away from the Bernabeu. It looks like Chelsea will tussle with the likes of Manchester United to secure his signature. AFP/Getty Images

2/9 IN: Ricardo Rodriguez The 24-year-old Swiss international could be the perfect fit in Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 formation. The Wolfsburg player is a massive threat from dead ball situations and loves to attack. Recent reports are suggesting that the Blues have beaten Arsenal to secure his services. AFP/Getty Images

3/9 IN: Arturo Vidal Conte is reportedly looking to bring his former employee to Stamford Bridge in a deal that could be worth up to £38 million. Bayern’s box-to-box midfielder played under the Italian tactician at Juventus where they reached the Champions League final, losing 3-1 to Barcelona. Bongarts/Getty Images

4/9 IN: Federico Bernardeschi Fiorentina winger Bernardeschi has been on sparkling form for the Viola this campaign. Conte took him to the Euros in the summer and he could provide solid competition for Victor Moses for the right-wing starting berth. Getty Images

5/9 IN: Tiemoue Bakayoko Monaco have been free-scoring this season but their whole team deserves credit. Bakayoko has been a mainstay in the defensive-midfield position, and his combative style has drawn comparisons to N’Golo Kante. Chelsea would have to dig deep to make this deal materialise, though. AFP/Getty Images

6/9 IN: Franck Kessie The 19-year-old has been the breakthrough star in Serie A this season. In an Atalanta side that has performed above expectations this campaign, Kessie has played an integral role. A lot of Europe’s elite are in pursuit of the Ivorian. Getty Images

7/9 IN: Faouzi Ghoulam After bringing Marcos Alonso in from Fiorentina last summer summer, Conte may want to provide some competition for the Spaniard and Ghoulam may well be the answer. Getty Images

8/9 OUT: Michy Batshuayi With Diego Costa performing so well, it is hard to see where the young Belgian fits in to Conte’s setup. French side Lille were left rebuffed after they reportedly lodged a loan bid which was rejected by the Blues, but it remains to be seen whether they will keep him at Stamford Bridge. AFP/Getty Images

9/9 OUT: Branislav Ivanovic After starting the first six games of the season, the Serbian defender has struggled to fight his way back into the Chelsea team. After a change of formation from Conte, it seems as though he might not suit the Italian’s style. Reports have also proposed that Barcelona may be in line for a shock swoop. AFP/Getty Images

"There are quite a few players in the Premier League who deserve this award," he said.

"There is [Eden] Hazard, Diego Costa and David Luiz in my team."

France will play a home friendly against Spain on Tuesday night, before Kante rejoins Chelsea, whose Premier League campaign resumes with a match against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.