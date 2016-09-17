Paul Scholes has singled out Manchester United’s wingers as one of Jose Mourinho’s biggest problem areas but believes Marcus Rashford could be the answer.

The Red Devils have a rich history of flying wide men with the likes of Ryan Giggs, Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham lightening up Old Trafford during the Premier League era, but this is not the case with the current crop of players.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was brought in during the summer but was unimpressive in the only game he has started so far, while Memphis Depay has been hugely disappointing since his move from PSV Eindhoven.

Anthony Martial and Juan Mata started the season as Mourinho’s first choice wingers, with Jesse Lingard and Ashley Young also, in the squad but Scholes believes Rashford could be the solution.

The 19-year-old replaced Lingard in the Manchester derby defeat and looked dangerous as he gave City’s right-back Bacary Sagna a tough 45 minutes.

Mourinho opted to play him through the middle for the Europa League defeat to Feyenoord on Thursday – his first start of the season – but struggled and was replaced before the end and Scholes insisted that he must play out wide.

“He gave Sagna a real tough time,” said Scholes.

Marcus Rashford has yet to start a game under Jose Mourinho (Getty Images)

"He's got great ability to run at a player. He looked like he had a goal in him.

"I think the left-hand side and right-hand side are problems for United. I don't think those positions are set in stone for anybody. There's a chance there.

"I think Marcus is the best one to play in that position, especially at Watford."