Pep Guardiola expresses concern about 'crazy world' after Borussia Dortmund coach attack

Pep Guardiola admits that events in Dortmund this week, that saw the Borussia team bus subjected to a bomb attack, have left him scared.

The incident, which saw three pipe bombs explode near the coach as it left for the Champions League tie with Monaco, led to the match being postponed for 24 hours.

Thankfully, the only injury was suffered by defender Marc Bartra and proved to be relatively minor although the Dortmund player needed surgery to a broken wrist and blast injuries.

Authorities have yet to confirm the identity of the attackers, or whether it was terrorist-related, but the general climate that surrounds high-profile sporting events currently has left the Manchester City manager expressing his concern.

Guardiola insists that football must continue as normal in the face of such problems but the City manager admits he is concerned about events and where the current situation will lead.

“It's a bit scary how the world is. It's going a bit crazy,” said Guardiola.

“What's happening in Syria... hopefully the president of the United States, the presidents of Russia and China, can intervene and find a solution, because if not we don't know where we'll end up.

“We have to keep living without fear, but these things can happen.

Borussia Dortmund Team bus attack







8 show all Borussia Dortmund Team bus attack













1/8 Police stand near team bus of the Borussia Dortmund football club after it was damaged in an explosion in Dortmund, Germany Getty Images

2/8 Team bus of Borussia Dortmund is seen on a street after it was hit by three explosions in Dortmund, Germany EPA

3/8 According to reports, Borussia Dortmund's team bus was damaged by three explosions, as it was on its way to the stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League soccer match between BVorussia Dortmund and AS Monaco EPA

4/8 Police escort Dortmund's players after the team bus of Borussia Dortmund had some windows broken by an explosion some 10km away from the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League 1st leg quarter-final football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Monaco in Dortmund, western Germany Getty Images

5/8 The match was postponed after a explosion targeted the Borussia Dortmun football team Rex

6/8 Police cars stand in front of the main entrance of the Dortmund training ground as Dortmund's players arrive one by one in their cars in Brackel, one day after the explosives attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus prior to the UEFA Champions League 1st leg quarter-final football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Monaco Getty Images

7/8 Fans hold posters 'You'll never walk alone' when Dortmund player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves the training ground of the team in Dortmund, western Germany, AP

8/8 A team bus arrives at the training grounds of Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund, German AP

“I hope Marc has a fantastic recovery. In terms of what happened, it was scary and and it was serious, but he lived to tell the tale.

“But we're in a world where we don't know where we'll end up, that's the truth. I don't know where we're heading.”

Meanwhile, on purely footballing matters, Guardiola has confirmed that he currently does not have a first choice goalkeeper and will platoon Claudio Bravo, who turned 34 on Thursday, and Willy Caballero on a game-by-game basis.

Willy Caballero and Claudio Bravo in training together ( Getty )

Bravo has limped through a disappointing debut season in the English game having arrived at the club as apparent successor to England number one Joe Hart. Back-up Caballero appeared to have displaced Bravo as City’s first choice but Guardiola insisted that is not the case.

“Last week I decided for Claudio. Saturday I am going to decide,” said Guardiola.

“It depends on if the opponent makes a lot of high pressing or not. The way the opponent plays as well.

“What I see in the training session. I have confidence with both. We will see. It’s my decision. I like both to be involved. I have confidence in both so we will see.”

Guardiola also insists that injury-plagued defender Vincent Kompany has a future to play with his club - not least because City’s club captain is still under contract at the Etihad next season.

Guardiola said Kompany still has a future at the club

The Belgian came through 90 minutes in last week’s 2-1 defeat at leaders Chelsea, his first complete game in the league this season, only to miss out on the weekend win over Hull through a minor injury.

“Yes, he has a contract,” said Guardiola when asked if Company figures in his plans for next season.

“He can hopefully play two games a week in the next period, in the future. He can do that.

“But after the game against Chelsea he reacted to that, had problems with the leg, and we didn’t want to take a risk.

“But of course the good news was he could play 90 minutes, a tough game at Stamford Bridge and he played at a high, high level. What we have seen these two or three days, he’s ready for the next game.”