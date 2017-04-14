Joey Barton, the Burnley midfielder, has revealed his nominations for this year’s PFA awards, including his selection of players for the Team of the Year.

Players from all 92 league clubs and 8 WSL clubs have voted in this year’s awards, with the winners set to be revealed on 23 April.

Eden Hazard is among the nominees for the men’s Player of the Year award, and Barton has revealed that he voted for the Chelsea playmaker on his ballot.



Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, N’Golo Kante, Alexis Sanchez and Harry Kane have also been nominated for the flagship award, but Sanchez and Kane do not feature in Barton’s team of the year.

The former Manchester City and Newcastle United midfielder opted for Dele Alli, the Tottenham midfielder, in the Young Player of the Year category.

Michael Keane, Leroy Sane and Jordan Pickford are the three other names to make the shortlist.

Barton selects Alli alongside Hazard in his team, with Sadio Mane N'Golo Kante completing his midfield.

The 34-year-old's most controversial picks come in defence, where he has overlooked Chelsea's David Luiz in favour of his defensive partner Gary Cahill.

With Hugo Lloris in goal, his Tottenham team-mates Toby Alderweireld and Kyle Walker are also selected. Chelsea's Marcos Alonso lines up a left-back to finalise Barton's XI.