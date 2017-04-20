  1. Sport
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez lead players who could and should be in PFA Team of the Year

Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku were voted as the two strikers in the PFA side

Alternative PFA Team of the Year

  • 1/11 Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

    Getty Images

  • 2/11 Antonio Valencia (Manchester United)

    Getty Images

  • 3/11 Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham)

    Getty Images

  • 4/11 Michael Keane (Burnley)

    Getty Images

  • 5/11 Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

    Getty Images

  • 6/11 Adam Lallana (Liverpool)

    Getty Images

  • 7/11 Christian Eriksen (Tottenham)

    Getty Images

  • 8/11 Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea)

    Getty Images

  • 9/11 David Silva (Manchester City)

    Silva was deemed too expensive by Guardiola at the time

    Getty

  • 10/11 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)

    Arsenal FC via Getty Images

  • 11/11 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)

    AFP/Getty Images

Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez head the list of players to miss out on the Premier League PFA Team of the Year.

The pair are the only two who were nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award who failed to make the XI.

The team, released on Thursday morning, was full of eight players from the league’s top two sides, Chelsea and Tottenham, with United’s only representative being David De Gea, who was named for the third consecutive year, and the fourth time in total.

Gary Cahill was a surprise pick at centre-back alongside David Luiz, with players such as Burnley’s Michael Keane, Spurs’ Toby Alderweireld and Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk all snubbed by their fellow professionals.

Liverpool were represented by Sadio Mane, but Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana can feel hard done by.

It is the first time since the 2013-14 season that no Arsenal player has been included in the team, while there are no representatives from last season’s champions Leicester City.

Scroll through the gallery at the top of the page to see The Independent’s alternative team of the year from the players who failed to make the cut. 

