Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez lead players who could and should be in PFA Team of the Year

Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez head the list of players to miss out on the Premier League PFA Team of the Year.

The pair are the only two who were nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award who failed to make the XI.

The team, released on Thursday morning, was full of eight players from the league’s top two sides, Chelsea and Tottenham, with United’s only representative being David De Gea, who was named for the third consecutive year, and the fourth time in total.

Gary Cahill was a surprise pick at centre-back alongside David Luiz, with players such as Burnley’s Michael Keane, Spurs’ Toby Alderweireld and Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk all snubbed by their fellow professionals.

Liverpool were represented by Sadio Mane, but Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana can feel hard done by.

It is the first time since the 2013-14 season that no Arsenal player has been included in the team, while there are no representatives from last season’s champions Leicester City.

