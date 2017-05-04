Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho confident of quick return after picking up injury against Watford

Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho is confident he’ll be fit to face Southampton this weekend after sustaining a thigh injury against Watford on Monday night.

The Brazilian, who was sidelined for two months after tearing ligaments in his ankle, was forced off at Vicarage Road with a dead-leg following a collision with Watford’s Adrian Mariappa in the 13th minute.

Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed after the 1-0 victory against the London club – courtesy of Emre Can’s stunning overhead kick – that Coutinho’s injury was “not too serious”.

Watford vs Liverpool player ratings







23 show all Watford vs Liverpool player ratings











































1/23 We run the rule over both sets of players. Getty

2/23 Heurelho Gomes - 7 out of 10

3/23 Adrian Mariappa - 6

4/23 Sebastian Prödl - 7

5/23 Miguel Britos - N/A

6/23 Daryl Janmaat - 7

7/23 Tom Cleverley - 6

8/23 Abdoulaye Doucouré - 6

9/23 Etienne Capoue 7

10/23 Nordin Amrabat - 6

11/23 Troy Deeney - 6

12/23 M'Baye Niang - 6

13/23 Simon Mignolet - 7

14/23 Nathaniel Clyne - 6

15/23 Joel Matip - 7

16/23 Dejan Lovren - 6

17/23 James Milner - 7

18/23 Emre Can - 8

19/23 Lucas - 6

20/23 Georginio Wijnaldum - 7

21/23 Firmino - 6

22/23 Divock Origi - 6

23/23 Philippe Coutinho - N/A

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the player echoed his manager’s words as he confirmed that he had not sustained a long-term injury.

“The injury is much better,” he said. “It was a hard tackle and what happened was a dead leg. It caused a lot of pain in the area I was hit, but the pain has reduced now.

“At the moment, I am feeling very well – the first couple of days were the most painful.”

Despite being forced off so early against Watford, Coutinho was ultimately pleased his team-mates were able to secure a 1-0 victory and maintain Liverpool’s push for a top-four finish.

He added: “Of course, when you have to come out of such an important game like this one, and when you leave that early, it frustrates you, but thanks to God it was nothing major – just a strong tackle.

“It was nothing too serious and the main thing was we won the game and we left the match very pleased and happy because the result was very good for us. The main thing was for us to come home with the three points.”

Coutinho makes his way off the pitch on Monday night (Getty)



Coutinho was also full of praise for Can’s first-half stoppage-time overhead bicycle kick which has been hailed by observers as the goal of the season.

“It was a great goal,” he said. “In my opinion, it was the most beautiful goal of the season. It was also a very important goal for our team and we needed it in the game because we needed to win.

“That goal gave us what we needed. I am very happy for the team to achieve the win and, of course, Emre Can is a very hard-working player who deserves all the accolades for scoring such a goal.”

