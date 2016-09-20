Jose Mourinho should not drop captain Wayne Rooney, but play him as a defensive midfielder for Manchester United, believes former England international Trevor Sinclair.

Rooney’s position in the team is under heavy scrutiny after a series of below-par performances this season, leading to a number of fans calling for his removal from the team – something endorsed by 99.08 per cent of readers of popular United fanzine Red Issue Sanctuary.

United suffered their third defeat in a week against Watford on Sunday and Rooney in particular coming under criticism for his lacklustre display which included one shot so terribly mishit that it nearly went out for a throw-in.

Rooney has been playing in the number 10 position this season, behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic, after Mourinho said in his first press conference that he did not see the England captain as a midfielder, a position he held towards the end of Louis van Gaal’s reign and during Euro 2016.

When asked if Rooney should be dropped, Match of the Day 2 pundit Sinclair said: “No. Even on current form I do feel he is good enough to be in that team. But it’s the position that he’s playing in.

“For me he’s a number four or a holding midfielder now. I don’t think he’s got the mobility to get around, he’s not got the pace he once had.

“I feel if you play him alongside Michael Carrick, which would warrant [Paul] Pogba to get forward with a lot more creativity and freedom, I think that’s how you could play him in the team.”

Watford vs Manchester United player ratings







22 show all Watford vs Manchester United player ratings









































1/22 Heurelho Gomes - 7 out of 10 Made a number of good saves, looked good in the air from set pieces and could do very little about the close range goal – all round it was a good performance from the Brazilian. Getty Images

2/22 Craig Cathcart - 6 out of 10 Done the simple things well and supplied a key element to a very strong Watford defence. AFP/Getty Images

3/22 Sebastian Prodl - 8 out 10 Was an influence defensively and going forward. He won a large amount of aerial balls and looked strong in his tackles throughout. Fantastic performance. AFP/Getty Images

4/22 Miguel Britos 6 out 10 He done well with the ball at his feet, but he was getting caught out from time to time by the United forwards. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Daryl Janmaat - 6 out of 10 His effort rate was faultless throughout, and he got a good assist. He done well today and held his own. Getty Images

6/22 Valon Behrami 6 out of 10 Dealt with Pogba well and patrolled the pitch well. He looked strong and comfortable in possession. Getty Images

7/22 Etienne Capoue 7 out of 10 He continued this seasons fine form today, as he terrorised the United defence all dya and got a goal as a reward for his efforts. Getty Images

8/22 Jose Holebas 6 out of 10 He dealt with Rashford well and looked strong defensively throughout. There was a joyous simplicity about his defending that closed down a number of United attacks. Getty Images

9/22 Roberto Pereyra - 6 out of 10 He done well whilst in possession and proved a problem for the United defence, but from time to time he was making the wrong passing decisions. Getty Images

10/22 Troy Deeney - 8 out of 10 He won numerous headers throughout, looked energetic throughout and scored the final penalty to seal the deal. Getty Images

11/22 Odion Ighalo - 7 out of 10 Despite an early open-goal miss, he put a fantastic shift in for his side and his work rate is faultless. Getty Images

12/22 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 After repeating his mid week mistake, there is certainly room for improvement when it comes to his decision making. Getty Images

13/22 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Looked quick and strong – he done the simple things right but passes at times were sloppy. Getty Images

14/22 Erc Bailly - 6 out of 10 He didn’t see too much of the ball, but when was in possession, he looked comfortable and confident. His positioning was sometimes questionable. Getty Images

15/22 Chris Smalling - 4 out of 10 After being brought into the side for his aerial ability, he failed to beat the Watford strikers and lost a number of balls in the air. Getty Images

16/22 Luke Shaw - 7 out of 10 His speed was crucial today and he made a number of important challenges – looked good. Man Utd via Getty Images

17/22 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 Was brought into the side to patrol the middle of the park and win the aerial balls – but he was repeatedly beat in the air and made a number of questionably/risky challenges. Getty Images

18/22 Paul Pogba - 4 out of 10 Despite an early strike hitting the woodwork, he struggled to find his feet and prove why he is the worlds most expensive signing. Passes were sloppy and his challenges were clumbsy. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Anthony Martial - 6 out 10 Looked confident and was causing a threat until he was subbed for a head injury. Getty Images

20/22 Wayne Rooney - 5 out of 10 Looked uncomfortable in his new position, but started to find his feet as the game progressed. Looked uncomfortable in possession and lacked attacking prowess. Getty Images

21/22 Marcus Rashford - 6 out of 10 Looked lost on the wing and struggled to prove his potential, but his goal brang his side a glimpse of hope. Getty Images

22/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 5 out of 10 He had a few chances, but was unable to convert. He wasn’t as involved as a player like Zlatan shoud be – he needs to do better. Getty Images

Mourinho kept Rooney in the deeper attacking role for the whole of the Watford defeat on Sunday, despite his performance, but insisted after the game that he had no problem in dropping his captain if he felt it was the correct decision.

"I can take him out," said Mourinho. "It’s no problem for me to take him out, no problem for him to be out.

"But I was just reading the game and feeling that playing with the two strikers, Marcus [Rashford] and Zlatan [Ibrahimovic], I needed [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan and Rooney just inside because the full-backs were the ones playing really wide on the touchline.

"He was like the team. The first half he was okay but the team was a little bit slow in the transitions."