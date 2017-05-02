The season is quickly coming to a close and the race for the top four is hotting up nicely after Liverpool’s win over Watford on Monday night.

The Reds, Manchester United, City and Arsenal are all vying for two of the four Champions League spots, with Chelsea and Tottenham almost certainly taking the other two.

But who are the favourites? Where can the contenders drop points or gain an advantage? The Independent analyses each of the four sides’ run-ins to see who is likely to be joining Europe’s top table next season and who will be fighting for scraps.

Watford vs Liverpool player ratings







22 show all Watford vs Liverpool player ratings









































1/22 Heurelho Gomes - 7 out of 10

2/22 Adrian Mariappa - 6

3/22 Sebastian Prödl - 7

4/22 Miguel Britos - N/A

5/22 Daryl Janmaat - 7

6/22 Tom Cleverley - 6

7/22 Abdoulaye Doucouré - 6

8/22 Etienne Capoue 7

9/22 Nordin Amrabat - 6

10/22 Troy Deeney - 6

11/22 M'Baye Niang - 6

12/22 Simon Mignolet - 7

13/22 Nathaniel Clyne - 6

14/22 Joel Matip - 7

15/22 Dejan Lovren - 6

16/22 James Milner - 7

17/22 Emre Can - 8

18/22 Lucas - 6

19/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 7

20/22 Firmino - 6

21/22 Divock Origi - 6

22/22 Philippe Coutinho - N/A

Premier League table

Third-placed Liverpool are suddenly in the driving seat for a return to the Champions League as they currently hold a four-point cushion over fifth-placed United, despite playing a game extra. Their destiny was put back into their own hands after this weekend’s fixtures, which saw both United and City draw and Arsenal lose.

City are in a similar position to Liverpool and have played a game less. Should they win that game by a margin of two goals or more then they will actually go ahead of the Reds with only three games remaining.





United’s top four hopes are hanging by a thread after this weekend. Their 1-1 draw at home to Swansea meant their destiny was no longer in their own hands, and they will need either Liverpool or City to drop points if they are to make the Champions League. This week’s Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo now presents their best route back to Europe’s premier competition.

If Manchester United’s hopes are hanging by a thread then Arsenal’s are as good as gone. They sit six points off the pace, and even if they win their game in hand, they will still be two points behind United.

Liverpool’s remaining fixtures





Liverpool only have three fixtures remaining and on paper, they all look winnable. They welcome Southampton to Anfield this weekend, before travelling to the London Stadium to face West Ham and then take on relegation-threatened Middlesbrough on the final day of the season. However, Liverpool have struggled against teams in the bottom-half of the table this season, so don’t be surprised if there is another, excuse the reference, *slip* before the season is out.

Manchester City’s remaining fixtures





City have four games remaining, but crucially three of them are at home and against sides with nothing to play for. First up is Crystal Palace, who should avoid relegation, at the Etihad, before the champions Leicester and then West Brom visit Eastlands. The last game of the season is an away trip to Watford but looking at the remaining fixtures, City are in a confident position.

Manchester United’s remaining fixtures





This is where United can come unstuck. Of their remaining four games, three are away from home and two of those trips are to face title-chasing Tottenham and a six-pointer against Arsenal. The Gunners are first up on Sunday at the Emirates before another trip to north London to face Spurs the following week. Sandwiched in between these fixtures are Europa League games against Celta Vigo. They then finish the season with Southampton away and Crystal Palace at home, as well as the Europa League final, should they get there. Given their injuries as well, United may struggle to make the top four.

Manchester United vs Swansea player ratings







23 show all Manchester United vs Swansea player ratings











































1/23 Manchester United vs Swansea player ratings Who impressed and who struggled at Old Trafford? Man Utd via Getty Images

2/23 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 Had no chance with Swansea's stunning goal. Getty Images

3/23 Ashley Young - 6 out of 10 Solid defensively although didn't get forward as much as he would have liked. Man Utd via Getty Images

4/23 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 Comfortably United's best defender. Mourinho will be praying he is not out injured for long. Getty Images

5/23 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Largely solid and impressed with his distribution out from the back. Man Utd via Getty Images

6/23 Luke Shaw - NA Very unlucky to pick up an ankle injury just as he was beginning to enjoy a run in the first-team. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Ander Herrera - 6 out of 10 Not one of the Spaniard's better performances. Getty Images

8/23 Michael Carrick - 6 out of 10 A brave display but was frequently shunted around the pitch as United tried recover from their injuries. Getty Images

9/23 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Wasted a good chance in the first-half. Booked. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Wayne Rooney - 7 out of 10 Scored United's goal from the penalty spot although occasionally sloppy in possession. Getty Images

11/23 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 Poor in possession. Had two good shots on target which were well saved. AFP/Getty Images

12/23 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Ran tirelessly out wide, although was guilty of diving to win United's penalty. Getty Images

13/23 Lukasz Fabianski - 7 out of 10 Made some good saves, unlucky to concede. Getty Images

14/23 Kyle Naughton - 7 out of 10 Kept Martial very quiet and made two vital tackles in the second-half. Getty Images

15/23 Federico Fernandez - 6 out of 10 Frequently gave the ball away but made so many important clearances. Getty Images

16/23 Alfie Mawson - 7 out of 10 Another encouraging display from the English centre-back. Getty Images

17/23 Stephen Kingsley - 6 out of 10 Arguably Swansea's weakest defender and often target by United. Getty

18/23 Ki Sung-Yueng - 6 out of 10 Struggled to make an impact and was withdrawn in the second-half. Getty Images

19/23 Leon Britton - 7 out of 10 A tireless display in the middle of the park. Booked. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Tom Carroll - 7 out of 10 One of Swansea's busiest players. Effectively recycled possession all afternoon. Man Utd via Getty Images

21/23 Gylfi Sigurdsson - 8 out of 10 Swansea's best player and scored a stunning goal that could prove so, so valuable in the fight to escape relegation. MOTM. Man Utd via Getty Images

22/23 Jordan Ayew - 7 out of 10 Worked hard out wide and linked up with Llorente well. Getty Images

23/23 Fernando Llorente - 7 out of 10 A big, brave performance from the Spaniard, but he should have won it in injury time with a close-range header. Getty Images

Arsenal’s remaining fixtures





The Gunners have the most games remaining with five, but that also means the most opportunities to drop points, which they have been doing like it’s going out of fashion recently. The first test in Manchester United at home, before Southampton away and then the always tricky trip to face Stoke City. They wrap their season up with back-to-back home games against already-relegated Sunderland and Everton. The final game of the season could prove tough if they are still in the mix then but realistically, defeat to United on Sunday will spell the end of their top-four ambitions.

Tottenham vs Arsenal player ratings







23 show all Tottenham vs Arsenal player ratings











































1/23 Player ratings We run the rule over the two teams after Tottenham's derby victory. Getty

2/23 Hugo Lloris - 7 Rarely called into action but on those occasions when he was tested he held his nerve to keep Arsenal out. Getty Images

3/23 Kieran Trippier - 6 Not his best of performances. Made a hash of a number of crosses and was quiet at times. Some of his tackling was impressive, though. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

4/23 Toby Alderweireld - 7 Defensively solid both in the air and on the deck. Rarely gifted Arsenal's front men the space or time to trouble the Tottenham goal. AFP/Getty Images

5/23 Jan Vertonghen - 8 Tested Cech on a number of occasions with some sharp shooting. A real threat at corners. Fierce at the back. Excellent defensive display. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

6/23 Ben Davies - 7 Hit the ground running and provided Spurs with a real sense of danger down the left flank. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

7/23 Eric Dier - 7 An assured and rounded performance. Kept the Tottenham midfield ticking over all game long. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Victor Wanyama - 8 A true warrior at times. Seemed to emerge victorious from all of his challenges and was brilliant at dictating the tempo of Tottenham's game. Getty Images

9/23 Christian Eriksen - 7 Provided the magic to open up Arsenal for Tottenham's first. Particularly dangerous in the visitors' final third. Passing was on point. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

10/23 Dele Alli - 8 Showed real desire and fight for the first goal. An absolute menace across the entire front line for Tottenham. Very rounded performance. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Son Heung-min - 7 Was moved back into his preferred position and looked all the better for it. Enjoyed some piercing runs early on. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

12/23 Harry Kane - 7 Excellent penalty to double Arsenal's lead. Hard working and tireless in his movement. Getty Images

13/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Was tested by a number of challenging shots in the first half and put in some fantastic saves late on to limit the damage. One of the best shot-stoppers in the league. Would have been more were it not for him. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

14/23 Gabriel - 5 A disappointing and uninspiring performance from him. His reckless challenge handed Spurs their second goal after Kane converted from the spot. Getty Images

15/23 Laurent Koscielny - 6 Was off the pace for Tottenham's first. Should have moved quicker to close down Alli. Up until then he'd battled relatively well with the home side's front line. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

16/23 Nacho Monreal - 4 Outclassed for much of the game. A considerable chink in Arsenal's weak armour. Getty Images

17/23 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5 Out of his depth. Defensively poor and offered little going forward. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

18/23 Aaron Ramsey - 6 Got a grasp of the game as it wore on and was one of the few Arsenal players to really test Lloris. Drifted out of the game though. Getty Images

19/23 Granit Xhaka - 5 Made some solid challenges here and there but largely directionless in his play. Getty Images

20/23 Kieran Gibbs - 4 Made little impact on the game. Another player who looked out of their depth. Getty Images

21/23 Mesut Özil - 4 Another game in which he went missing. Dreadful display. Getty Images

22/23 Alexis Sánchez - 6 Like Ramsey, the Chilean took a while to get going but by the end of the first half he was starting to have an influence on the run of play. Went off the boil in the second half though. Getty Images

23/23 Olivier Giroud - 6 Willing to get back and help out his team mates defensively but failed to provide any real danger and creativity up front. Getty Images

Who will come out on top?

The fixture schedule and the current state of the table weighs heavily in the favour of both Manchester City and Liverpool. Both have the easier run-ins and both hold a one-point advantage over fifth-placed United, should Jose Mourinho’s side win their game in hand.

Facing both Arsenal and Spurs away plus the added distraction of the Europa League, and their enormous injury list to first-team players, makes reaching the top four desperately tough for United. Mourinho is crafty and will likely think the Europa League is the best route to the Champions League – with the added bonus of another trophy – so expect his efforts to be more focused there.

Arsenal are as good as out of the race for fourth should they lose to United on Sunday. Even if they manage to win all five of their remaining games, both Liverpool and City only require six points from their final fixtures to make sure they stay ahead of the Gunners.

All the signs point to City and Liverpool joining Spurs and Chelsea in the top four, with United joining them via the Europa League and Arsenal having to rely on the FA Cup to get into Europe at all this season.