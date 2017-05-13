The focus for the 3pm Premier League kick-offs is the fight for relegation, as Swansea can move four points clear of the drop with Hull to play on Sunday.
Middlesbrough were confirmed as a Championship side for next season on Monday, joining already-relegated Sunderland, leaving the Swans and Hull battling to avoid the final place.
A win for Swansea away to Sunderland will leave Hull needing a win to avoid relegation.
Friday’s Premier League results:
- Everton 1 Watford 0
- West Bromwich Albion 0 Chelsea 1
Saturday’s Premier League fixtures:
- Manchester City vs Leicester City (12.30pm)
- Bournemouth vs Burnley
- Middlesbrough vs Southampton
- Sunderland vs Swansea
- Stoke vs Arsenal (5.30pm)
Sunday’s Premier League fixtures:
- Crystal Palace vs Hull City (12.00pm)
- West Ham United vs Liverpool (2.15pm)
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United (4.30pm)
