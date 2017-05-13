  1. Sport
Premier League live: Swansea look to move away from drop zone with Burnley and Southampton in action

Follow all the action as it happens from the 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League

Llorente gives Swansea a crucial lead in their fight against relegation PA

The focus for the 3pm Premier League kick-offs is the fight for relegation, as Swansea can move four points clear of the drop with Hull to play on Sunday.

Middlesbrough were confirmed as a Championship side for next season on Monday, joining already-relegated Sunderland, leaving the Swans and Hull battling to avoid the final place.

A win for Swansea away to Sunderland will leave Hull needing a win to avoid relegation.

Team are back out for the second halves...
Southampton celebrate their goal
 

HALF-TIME

Bournemouth 1 Burnley 0

Middlesborough 0 Southampton 1

Sunderland 0 Swansea 2

GOAL! Sunderland 0 Swansea 2 - Kyle Naughton
Well that's a cracking goal! Sunderland sinking without trace as Naughton drives a stunner into the top corner of the net.
GOAL! Middlesborough 0 Southampton 1 - Jay Rodriguez
A goal! This game needed that! Shane Long chases down a ball down the right and cuts it back for Rodriguez who side foots it into the net to give Saints the lead.
Stanislas scores for Bournemouth
 
Llorente celebrates scoring for Swansea
 
GOAL! Bournemouth 1 Burnley 0 - Junior Stanislas
Ball over the top well chested down by Stanislas who then coolly slots it past Heaton to give his side the lead. Well taken goal.
GOAL! Sunderland 0 Swansea 1 - Fernando Llorente
Crucial goal for Swansea, Gylfi Sigurdsson whips in a free kick and Llorente leaps to head it in. 
Sean Dyche vs Eddie Howe
 
And we're off in the 3pm kick offs!
As we move onto the 3pm kick offs it means sadly saying goodbye to this look from Alan Pardew. All the goals and action from the three games coming up as it happens...
 
Sunderland v Swansea 
 
Sunderland: Pickford, Jones, Kone, O'Shea, Manquillo, Larsson, 
Denayer, Ndong, Borini, Defoe, Anichebe.
Subs: Mannone, Oviedo, Djilobodji, Rodwell, Khazri, Gibson, Gooch. 
 
Swansea: Fabianski, Naughton, Mawson, Fernandez, Olsson, Ki, 
Britton, Carroll, Sigurdsson, Llorente, Ayew.
Subs: van der Hoorn, Fer, Borja Baston, Nordfeldt, Cork, Narsingh, Kingsley. 
 
Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands) 

Friday’s Premier League results:

  • Everton 1 Watford 0
  • West Bromwich Albion 0 Chelsea 1

Saturday’s Premier League fixtures:

  • Manchester City vs Leicester City (12.30pm)
  • Bournemouth vs Burnley
  • Middlesbrough vs Southampton
  • Sunderland vs Swansea
  • Stoke vs Arsenal (5.30pm)

Sunday’s Premier League fixtures:

  • Crystal Palace vs Hull City (12.00pm)
  • West Ham United vs Liverpool (2.15pm)
  • Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United (4.30pm)

