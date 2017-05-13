The focus for the 3pm Premier League kick-offs is the fight for relegation, as Swansea can move four points clear of the drop with Hull to play on Sunday.

Middlesbrough were confirmed as a Championship side for next season on Monday, joining already-relegated Sunderland, leaving the Swans and Hull battling to avoid the final place.

A win for Swansea away to Sunderland will leave Hull needing a win to avoid relegation.

Friday’s Premier League results:

Everton 1 Watford 0

West Bromwich Albion 0 Chelsea 1

Saturday’s Premier League fixtures:

Manchester City vs Leicester City (12.30pm)

Bournemouth vs Burnley

Middlesbrough vs Southampton

Sunderland vs Swansea

Stoke vs Arsenal (5.30pm)

Sunday’s Premier League fixtures:

Crystal Palace vs Hull City (12.00pm)

West Ham United vs Liverpool (2.15pm)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United (4.30pm)