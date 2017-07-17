Gary Neville believes that the club that recruits the best the summer will win the Premier League title this summer – but he is backing it to be one of Manchester United or City.

Champions Chelsea head into the new season looking to become the first side to successfully defend their crown since Manchester United in 2009.

However, the Blues have had a tough time in the transfer window so far having lost out on Romelu Lukaku to United but did manage to bring in Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco and Antonio Rudiger.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

United meanwhile have Victor Lindelof and Lukaku, with City bringing in Bernardo Silva, Ederson and Kyle Walker, with Benjamin Mendy almost certain to join – with the possibility of Alexis Sanchez moving too.

And it is for that reason why Neville believes Chelsea cannot be considered favourites in his eyes.

“I said last season that the title would come to Manchester - and I was wrong - but I think this year it will,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“I think Chelsea will dip a little bit. Not in a negative way, but just having the Champions League will bring different challenges. I think Tottenham will be strong, but I feel that either United or City will win it, but I'm not sure who!

Romelu Lukaku chose United over Chelsea this summer ( Getty )

“I say it every year, whoever recruits best, wins the league. Chelsea getting N'Golo Kante was a masterstroke and Eden Hazard and Diego Costa came back to form. All the clubs are going for the same players, they're all expensive and controlled by agents.

“So, whoever has the best relationship, the best contacts and is willing to put the money in will probably do it.”

Jose Mourinho traditionally wins the league in his second season at a new club, but do so, as well as competing in Europe, Neville believes United need “at least four or five” new signings.

“United need to strengthen, but they all do - quite a bit,” he added.

“Even the champions need to if they're to repeat what they did last season. You're not just talking about winning the Premier League title, you're talking about competing in Europe. English clubs have been well short in the last few seasons. All big clubs want to be winning Champions Leagues.

“That won't happen unless they significantly improve. United need to sign four or five players.”