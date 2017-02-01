Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has been fined £20,000 and banned from driving for a year after pleading guilty to a charge of drink-driving at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Brazil international Firmino, 25, was stopped by police while behind the wheel of his Range Rover on Strand Street in Liverpool city centre at 3am on Christmas Eve and breathalysed.

His hearing had been pushed back from Tuesday 31 January, with Firmino playing for Liverpool in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea, and he attended Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday where he admitted a charge of drink-driving.

Firmino was given a one-year ban from driving and was fined £20,000, although he will not face further action from the Premier League club after he was already disciplined, meaning he remains available for selection in the future.

Michael Hogan, who defended Firmino, said the incident occurred a day after Firmino’s family home in Liverpool was targeted by burglars, who were described as “prepared to use extreme force”.

The forward issued a statement after the hearing to apologise for his actions and that he would learn from his mistakes to avoid any repeat of the incident.

​He said: "I apologise, without reservation, to the club, the manager, my team-mates and the supporters for putting myself in this situation. What I have done is wrong and sets a bad example.

"I promise to everyone in the LFC family that I will learn from this mistake, learn from this experience, and not repeat it in the future."

Firmino will not face further action by Liverpool after being disciplined (Getty)

Liverpool also issued a statement to add: "The player has been disciplined by the club for his actions and reminded of his responsibilities for the present and future.

"The nature of this action will remain private, however it does not impact on his availability for selection for matches.

"The club considers this to be an isolated incident and a rare lapse in judgement and professionalism. We will, however, work with the player to further educate him on the dangers associated with drink-driving specifically."