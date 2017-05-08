Romelu Lukaku has broken his silence over transfer speculation suggesting he will leave Everton this summer.

Chelsea, who sold the Belgian to the Toffees in 2014 for a club record £28million, have been strongly linked with a move to re-sign him this summer despite Everton being understood to be holding out for a British record fee.

Despite appearing to fuel the rumour mill earlier this year by indicating he would not sign a contract extension at Goodison Park, Lukaku, who is the leading scorer in the Premier League this season with 24 goals, says he has grown tired of speculation surrounding his future.

"As long as I didn't make a public statement about my situation please stay out of my business ok?" the 23-year-old, who has more than two years remaining on his existing deal, wrote on Twitter.

"Some media these days are annoying man."

Manager Ronald Koeman has been consistent in his handling of the matter insisting there is no cause for concern yet but admitted whether Lukaku stays or goes is ultimately up to him.

"He is a professional and every professional gives the best for the club, the players, for everybody," he said back in March.

"Of course we like to keep best players and we will do the maximum to keep these players. But the final decision will be with the player himself."