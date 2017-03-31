Ronald Koeman insists he isn’t afraid of Liverpool as Everton look to end their nightmare run against their bitter rivals.

The Toffees haven’t beaten the Reds in six years and haven’t won at Anfield – where they play tomorrow lunchtime – this millennium, a fallow run of some 18 years.

But while admitting his side did fear Jurgen Klopp’s men this time last year Koeman says the same can’t be said this time around.

"In the last two seasons Everton were maybe afraid to play against Liverpool but why you need to be afraid of Liverpool I don't know,” he said at his pre-match press conference.

Morgan Schneiderlin will miss the match after defenders Seamus Coleman and Ramiro Funes Mori were already ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after suffering injuries while away on international duty.