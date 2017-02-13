Former Barcelona player Ronaldinho has backed Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus to dethrone Lionel Messi as the world’s best player.

The 19-year-old has fast established himself as one of City’s young rising prospects after scoring three goals in three starts since arriving at the Etihad Stadium in January.

Having established an impressive front-line relationship with fellow youngsters Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane, the Brazilian has usurped Sergio Aguero in the City pecking order under Pep Guardiola and looks set to retain his place for Monday night’s clash with Bournemouth.

And Ronaldinho believes his Brazilian compatriot possesses the talent to succeed both Messi and Neymar as the world’s greatest player.

"Manchester City have a very special player with Gabriel Jesus," Ronaldinho said. "Maybe even, in the future, the best player in the world.

"At the moment it is Messi. I have always said I think one day it will be Neymar. But at 19, in the future, it can be Gabriel. He has all the abilities to make that happen."

Jesus has also excelled on the international stage, scoring five goals in six games for Brazil’s senior side.

As a player who won the 2002 World Cup with the Brazil at the age of 22 and went on to steer Barcelona to Champions League glory four years later, Ronaldinho is confident Jesus can emulate his own success and is more than ready to be thrown in the deep end.

Ronaldinho was one of Barcelona's greatest-ever midfielders (Getty Images)



“I don’t always agree that players should always be eased in — it depends on the type of player,” said the former Barcelona star. “You look at Gabriel Jesus and he has no fear at all. He just wants to play and show what he can do. He will put in big ­performances against Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and all the other top teams in England.

“I’m pleased he has been named in the Champions League squad and I think he should play, he is full of confidence. Ronaldo, Kaka, myself and, more recently, Neymar were playing at the highest level at a young age. Gabriel is in that ­category.”

Jesus himself has expressed his surprise at how quickly he appears to have adapted to life in the Premier League.

"The reception from the club has been great, my team-mates are helping a lot and the process of adaptation is going great,” he said.

"I honestly thought it would be more difficult but thanks to my family, my friends and my team-mates it's going really well.

"I always said I came here to help but I have also been helped. We understand each other very well, Sterling, Leroy and the rest of my team-mates.”

