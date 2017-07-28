Merseyside Police will take no further action in the investigation of an “unprovoked attack” on Everton and England footballer Ross Barkley, it has been confirmed.

The 23-year-old was seen on CCTV in Santa Chupitos bar in Liverpool city centre being allegedly assaulted by another man in April. The midfielder was seen talking to the man before being punched unexpectedly, although Barkley did not report the incident to police and no formal complaint was ever made.

Merseyside Police took action when the footage was shared on social media, and contacted the Everton player to inquire about the incident.

How will Everton line up with Wayne Rooney?







11 show all How will Everton line up with Wayne Rooney?



















1/11 GK: Jordan Pickford

2/11 RB: Seamus Coleman

3/11 CB: Ashley Williams

4/11 CB: Michael Keane

5/11 LB: Leighton Baines

6/11 CM: Idrissa Gueye

7/11 CM: Morgan Schneiderlin

8/11 RW: Yannick Bolasie

9/11 AM: Davy Klaassen

10/11 LW: Wayne Rooney

11/11 ST: Sandro Ramirez

However, they have confirmed that no further action will be taken and the matter is now closed, with no arrests ever made,

A Merseyside Police spokesman said: "The victim did not support a prosecution and therefore no further action will be taken."

Lawyers representing Barkley at the time of the alleged attack said: "We can confirm that Ross was the victim of an unprovoked attack by a stranger who approached him on Sunday evening."

Barkley is currently trying to leave Everton after rejecting a £100,000-a-week contract from the club, with only 12 months remaining on his current deal. The Toffees are looking to attract as much as £50m before agreeing to sell him this summer, although potential suitors have proven hard to come by.

However, Chelsea have emerged as a surprise interested party, with manager Antonio Conte aware that he needs to sign English players in order to increase the clubs homegrown quota and meet Premier League regulations ahead of the new season.