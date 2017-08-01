Ryan Giggs has "no doubt" that new signing Romelu Lukaku will score goals for Manchester United but he believes there are still areas of the forward's game with room for improvement.

The United legend says the club's cross-town rivals Manchester City are the team to beat in the Premier League title race thanks to their array of "scary" attacking talents.

And while he says Lukaku can be a new attacking threat for United, he must work on his first touch and become more consistent if the Old Trafford club is to compete.

"Romelu Lukaku will score goals, there's no doubt about that," Giggs wrote in his column for Sky Sports.

"He's still got to work on his first touch but he has already been scoring plenty at West Brom and Everton and will get more chances at Old Trafford.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Serge Aurier Serge Aurier is believed to be in advanced talks with Manchester United ahead of a £25m move to Old Trafford. However visa issues are delaying the move so far. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw has struggled with injury during his time at United but Mourinho looks ready to give him one final chance to impress him this season given he has not made a new left-back a priority this summer. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

"What he won't have experienced is the pressure of being a Manchester United forward.

"He wouldn't have felt that before and you can't get away with the odd mediocre performance."

Lukaku has scored 85 Premier League goals in the last five seasons but has been accused of being a "flat-track bully", only scoring against the smaller teams.

Whether or not that criticism is fair, Giggs says the rest of Lukaku's new United teammates cannot rely on the Belgian forward to get them out of trouble.

"There were too many home games last season where we didn't take our chances but it's not just down to Lukaku," Giggs added.

"The rest of the team need to be contributing as well."