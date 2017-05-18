Walter Mazzarri has claimed Watford didn't match his ambitions and couldn't take on his winning mentality.

The Italian, who arrived in Hertfordshire with grand plans following spells at Napoli and Inter Milan, will leave his post as Hornets head coach after just one season following Sunday’s final Premier League match against Manchester City.

The 55-year-old achieved the club’s primary aim of the campaign by comfortably maintaining their Premier League status.

However, a wretched late-season run of form and rumoured dressing room discontent with his methods meant the decision was taken on Wednesday to end his Watford tenure.

And Mazzarri, who is the eighth managerial departure since the Pozzo family bought Watford in 2012, laments what might have been during his stay in England.

“This club doesn't have the same ambitions, the same mentality as the previous clubs I've been at,” the 2012 Coppa Italia winner said.

“I've tried to ingrain them with a winning mentality here but between the injuries and the difficulties at the end of the season, it hasn't been possible.”

Mazzarri also blamed a flurry of injuries for his side’s nosedive in fortunes as the season wore on.

“It was a shame that just when we were in our best moment, when everything was going so well, when we were seventh, that we would have such an incredible accumulation of injuries.

“There was a point when half the squad was injured. Despite this bad luck we were able to reach 40 points with six games to go - the record for this club.

Mazzarri is leaving only one year into his two-year deal ( Getty )

“As we guaranteed safety so early, it is normal that the players relax.”

Early names being considered for Mazzarri’s post include his compatriot Claudio Ranieri, former Russia coach Leonid Slutskiy and Hull City boss Marco Silva.