Sadio Mane's season is over with Jurgen Klopp "pretty sure" the Liverpool forward will now require surgery on a knee injury.

The £30million signing was pictured in a knee brace this week after falling awkwardly during the game with Everton last weekend and now the Reds' worst fears have now been realised following medical tests.

Losing Mane for the rest of the campaign is potentially disastrous for Liverpool's top-four hopes - since joining the Anfield club last August he has missed just four Premier League games but Liverpool have not won a single one of those fixtures.

Indeed, while he was at the African Cup of Nations in January, Liverpool drew at home to League Two Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup, lost at home to Wolves in the same competition and were defeated home and away by Southampton in the EFL Cup semi-finals.

Mane has 13 goals and five assists in the league, but his contribution to the team has been far greater than that with his ability to beat players at speed and press from the front proving crucial in Klopp's system.

Liverpool's medical staff were hoping they could avoid an operation but the decision has been taken to write off the forward's campaign and get him fit again for pre-season.

"I am pretty sure Sadio will need surgery but I am not 100 per cent sure when it will happen, but then it is clear 'season over'," said Klopp.

"That is what I half-expected when I saw him after the game. I felt he was lucky that not more happened but we are close enough to the end of the season that it will be pretty much impossible to play again this season.

"He will get a longer break and will be ready for next season. That is the only good news."