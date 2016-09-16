Sergio Aguero is sticking by his vow not to leave Manchester City until they win the Champions League by agreeing a one-year contract extension.

The Argentine has been in explosive form, despite his current Premier League ban, scoring nine goals in five games, including two Champions League hat-tricks.

His electric start to the season has coincided with Pep Guardiola’s arrival and Aguero believes that the former Bayern Munich boss will be the one to help him fulfil his Champions League ambition.

City reached the semi-finals of the competition last season, only to lose out by a single goal to eventual winners Real Madrid both the player and the club are hoping Guardiola will help them take the final step.

“I still have four more years here,” said Aguero.

“I hope to achieve it at some point as it’s really important for any player.

“Obviously the Champions League is not easy, there are a lot of other fantastic teams. But my idea and the club’s idea are the same, to try and win the competition.

Sergio Aguero was told to stop giving the ball away by Pep Guardiola (Getty)

"There are other teams who maybe are better candidates - Barcelona, Madrid or Bayern - the type of teams who are always there.

"But we've been working and improving in the last three years. The club has signed new players and a new coach in order to keep improving and we are ready to reach a Champions League final. I don't know if it's going to be this year, but we will try."

Aguero has bagged 145 goals for City and is seventh in their all-time list of top scorers, only 33 behind the record holder, Erik Book, and with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan around him, he is sure to reach that target.

He also claim Guardiola has already improved him as a player, with the Spaniard urging Aguero to stay in the box rather than drift deep looking for the ball.

"I'm really happy with the new manager," he said. "He is one of the managers who has helped me most in my career.

"I've improved my game near the box and scoring goals. With Pep's style, I know I will get even more chances.

"We are playing with a different system this year, another way of playing. Each manager has his own style and we are adapting to Pep's tactics.

"We worked really hard in the pre-season and we are still doing that today."