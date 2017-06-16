Frank De Boer, the bookmakers' favourite for the Southampton job, is not understood to be in contention to replace Claude Puel.

Former Ajax and Inter Milan head coach De Boer had talks with Crystal Palace over their vacancy last week but is believed to still be waiting for a response from the Selhurst Park club, who are hoping to appoint Sam Allardyce's replacement next week.

Mauricio Pellegrino is known to be in the mix for both vacancies and reports in his native Argentina this week claimed he is close to sealing the Palace role.

The former Liverpool defender and assistant manager impressed with Alavés last season, taking them to ninth in La Liga and the Copa del Rey final.

Southampton are understood to have sounded out Thomas Tuchel, formerly of Borussia Dortmund, but the German is looking for a Champions League club with which to resume his promising coaching career.