Arsenal head to St Mary’s in midweek on the back of a comfortable victory over Manchester United on Sunday afternoon. Their hosts did Arsene Wenger’s side a favour in the same round of fixtures, by holding Liverpool, who Arsenal are desperately trying to peg back in the race for the top four, to a goalless draw at Anfield.

An unusual atmosphere surrounded the match against United at Emirates, with the home team knowing their destiny lies in the hands of the teams above them, while Mourinho had already conceded that the Europa League was his side’s most realistic route into the Champions League, leading him to rest some players. The United boss has since conceded that their top four hopes are over and, although Arsenal have given themselves the slightest glimmer of hope, their chances are bleak.

If the Gunners are to avoid dropping out of the Champions League for the first time in Arsene Wenger’s 21 year managerial reign, every single game is an absolute must win, which continues on the South coast against Southampton. The main motivation for Claude Puel, whose team are in no danger of going down or finishing in the European places, will be to prove to the Saints hierarchy that he is the man to take the club forward.

Questions have been raised over his managerial ability in some sections of the fanbase, which is somewhat surprising considering the Frenchman has guided them to the EFL Cup final and will secure a stable Premier League position, albeit lower than their 6th placed finish last season. He did not help his case by deploying cautious tactics against Liverpool in their last fixture, despite having nothing to lose.

Puel did give Southampton fans a boost this week by announcing that their wanted captain Virgil Van Dijk will remain at the club beyond the summer transfer window. They miss him at the heart of their defence and have felt the absence of top-scorer Charlie Austin up front, too; but with no added injuries, we can expect to see a similar line-up to the one used in their last fixture. Arsenal could be without midfielder Granit Xhaka, who has suffered a flair-up of the ankle injury which looked set to keep him out of the weekend’s visit of United. Otherwise, they too are likely to field a similar line-up, with the possibility of the return of Shkodran Mustafi to the squad.

Arsenal vs Manchester United player ratings







23 show all Arsenal vs Manchester United player ratings











































1/23 Player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. Man Utd via Getty Images

2/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Made a number of good saves. An impressive display. AFP/Getty Images

3/23 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10 A composed performance from the 21-year-old who looks at home in a 3-4-2-1. AFP/Getty Images

4/23 Laurent Koscileny - 7 out of 10 A typically commanding performance. No Arsenal made more tackles than the skipper. Man Utd via Getty Images

5/23 Nacho Monreal - 6 out of 10 A good performance although he was exposed on a couple of occasions by the raw pace of Martial. Man Utd via Getty Images

6/23 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 9 out of 10 Superb. It's hard to believe this isn't his natural position. Has as many assists this season (seven) as in the previous five seasons combined. Getty Images

7/23 Aaron Ramsey - 7 out of 10 A bright performance from the Welshman. Getty Images

8/23 Granit Xhaka - 9 out of 10 Was very lucky with his goal. But made more passes and touched the ball more times than any other player on the pitch. Getty Images

9/23 Kieran Gibbs - 7 out of 10 Solid at the back and also enjoyed some lung-bursting runs further forward. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Mesut Ozil - 6 out of 10 Still not at his best, although made a couple of smart slide-passes. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

11/23 Alexis Sanchez - 7 ouf of 10 A characteristically busy performance and harassed Axel Tuanzebe all afternoon. Getty Images

12/23 Danny Welbeck - 8 out of 10 Took his goal with confidence. Incredibly, he didn't misplace a pass all afternoon. Getty Images

13/23 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 Had no chance with either goal. AFP/Getty Images

14/23 Axel Tuanzebe - 6 out of 10 Naturally, struggled in some departments and was guilty of straying out of position on a few occasions. But impressed in other areas. Made more tackles than any of his team-mates, for example. Getty Images

15/23 Chris Smalling - 5 out of 10 Looked a little short of match-fitness. Terrible marking led to Arsenal's second. Getty Images

16/23 Phil Jones - 5 out of 10 His poor marking was exposed by Arsenal on more than one occasion. AFP/Getty Images

17/23 Matteo Darmian - 5 out of 10 Partially at fault for Arsenal's second goal. Barely strayed into Arsenal's half. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Ander Herrera - 5 out of 10 Made two important tackles but turned his back on Xhaka which handed Arsenal their first goal. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

19/23 Michael Carrick - 5 out of 10 Frequently overran in the middle although did make a number of interceptions. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Wayne Rooney - 6 out of 10 Had six shots: more than all of his team-mates combined. Only two forced Cech into making a save. Man Utd via Getty Images

21/23 Juan Mata - 6 out of 10 Worked hard and his passing was good but received little support. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 Didn't look particularly at home playing down the middle. Man Utd via Getty Images

23/23 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 5 out of 10 A subdued performance and was withdrawn when United were chasing the game. AFP/Getty Images

What time does it start?

Southampton vs Arsenal kicks off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 10th May.

Where can I watch it?

The match will not be televised live.

It’s a big game for…

Aaron Ramsey. He won the man of the match award in his last outing and looked at ease next to Xhaka, who could well miss out on Wednesday. The Welshman will need to build on his impressive performance in order to win over the growing number of Arsenal fans who have become frustrated with his inconsistent performances when fit. On his day, he is a great all-rounder and appears to suit Arsenal’s new formation.

Best stat…

Southampton have won 16 of the 39 meetings against Arsenal at St Mary’s. The Gunners have won 14.

Remember when…

Ian Wright bagged a hat-trick in Arsenal’s 0-4 away demolition of Southampton in March 1994.

Player to watch...

Manolo Gabbiadini. The Italian striker has been an impressive signing for the Saints since joining in January, scoring 6 goals and registering the best goals to minute ratio at the club (106). Arsenal have looked more defensively stable since switching to a three at the back, but even in their recent win over Manchester United, showed that they do allow opportunities. Gabbiadini is certainly Southampton’s biggest threat.

Manolo Gabbiadini has enjoyed a good start at Southampton ( Getty )

Past three-meetings…

Southampton 0-5 Arsenal, FA Cup, January 2017

Arsenal 0-2 Southampton, EFL Cup, November 2016

Arsenal 2-1 Southampton, Premier League, September 2016

Form guide…

Arsenal: WWWLW

Southampton: WLLDD

Odds…

Southampton to win: 13/5

Arsenal to win: 26/25

Draw: 27/10