Southampton vs Arsenal player ratings: Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey inspire in crucial win for top four hopes

Who impressed in an important victory for Arsenal on the south coast?

  • 1/22 Fraser Forster – 6 out of 10

  • 2/22 Cedric Soares – 5 out of 10

  • 3/22 Jack Stephens – 7 out of 10

  • 4/22 Maya Yoshida – 6 out of 10

  • 5/22 Ryan Bertrand – 6 out of 10

  • 6/22 Steven Davis – 7 out of 10

  • 7/22 Oriol Romeu – 5 out of 10

  • 8/22 James Ward-Prowse – 5 out of 10

  • 9/22 Dusan Tadic – 5 out of 10

  • 10/22 Nathan Redmond – 6 out of 10

  • 11/22 Manolo Gabbiadini – 5 out of 10

  • 12/22 Petr Cech – 7 out of 10

  • 13/22 Rob Holding – 7 out of 10

  • 14/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 6 out of 10

  • 15/22 Nacho Monreal – 6 out of 10

  • 16/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7 out of 10

  • 17/22 Aaron Ramsey – 8 out of 10

  • 18/22 Granit Xhaka – 6 out of 10

  • 19/22 Kieran Gibbs – 5 out of 10

  • 20/22 Mesut Ozil – 6 out of 10

  • 21/22 Alexis Sanchez – 8 out of 10

  • 22/22 Danny Welbeck – 7 out of 10

Alexis Sanchez hit his 20th Premier League goal of the season as Arsenal saw off Southampton to keep their Premier League top-four hopes alive.

The Gunners secured a vital 2-0 win in this game in hand to leapfrog Manchester United into fifth and now sit three points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City.

Sanchez struck the opener on the hour mark at St Mary's before Olivier Giroud came off the bench to make sure of the points with a close-range header.

Under-fire Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has constantly reiterated his side cannot put a foot wrong in their remaining games, and they were solid enough to take home victory from the south coast to keep them in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

Arsenal went into this match needing a win but also having to address woeful away form that had seen them take two points from a possible 24 on the road against current top-half teams.

They were not at their best here but in truth they did not need to be - this was nothing like the 4-0 thrashing they dished out in the corresponding fixture last term.

Southampton appear to be coasting to the season's end, with reported pressure on manager Claude Puel likely to ramp up after another lacklustre display.

