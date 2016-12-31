Hal Robson-Kanu is unlikely to ever to match the goal that helped Wales beat Belgium in last summer’s Euro 2016 quarter-final. The forward’s first goal since his memorable ‘Cruyff turn’ effort, though, confirmed he has not lost his eye for the spectacular.

Forced to wait patiently for his first league start after joining West Bromwich Albion as a free agent on transfer deadline day, Robson-Kanu made the most of his chance, producing an outstanding left-foot finish that completed his side’s comeback after falling behind to Shane Long’s opening goal.

Long’s 41st minute header appeared to put Southampton in control but Claude Puel’s side had no reply after Matt Phillips quickly equalised and Robson-Kanu put the visitors’ ahead at the start of the second half. And a miserable afternoon for Puel was complete when Virgil Van Dijk- a £50 million target for Manchester City - was sent after collecting a second yellow card for pulling Salomon Rondon to the ground after committing a similar first half foul on Phillips.

Long's first-half header put his former club one goal down ( Getty )

Puel responded to the heavy midweek home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur by making six changes to his starting line-up with van Dijk the only one of Wednesday’s back-four to retina his place. Equally significantly, Long was brought in for Jay Rodriguez and it was the Republic of Ireland international’s header that transformed a game that was in desperate need of a lift.

Southampton had dominated possession throughout the first without properly testing Ben Foster, the West Brom goalkeeper. That all changed four minutes before the interval when Dusan Tadic ignored Sofiane Boufal’s call to play a quick short corner, choosing instead to deliver a cross towards the near post where Long had escaped the attention of marker Allan Nyom to direct a powerful header past Foster from six yards out.

Having shown precious little ambition to that point, West Brom suddenly came alive and equalised within two minutes through Phillips’s equally impressive finish. Claudio Yacob started the move inside the centre circle, moving the ball forward to Chris Brunt whose first time pass to Phillips allowed the winger to cut inside Maya Yoshida and beat Fraser Forster with a curling, right-foot finish.

Phillips converted Brunt's first-time pass past Foster ( Getty )

It was West Brom’s first effort on target, but the incisive move ensured Southampton’s earlier positive work was undone, and there was worse to come for Puel’s side at the start of the second period. Just four minutes after the interval the visitors were ahead when Robson-Kanu produced the decisive moment of the game.

Once again Southampton were exposed by a quick, direct move, with Phillips this time assuming the role of provider and releasing Robson-Kanu with a pass that allowed the forward to move clear on goal after running between Van Dijk and Yoshida. Van Dijk attempted to shepherd the Albion forward wide, but Robson-Kanu took his shot early, beating Forster from the edge of the penalty area.

Teams

Southampton (4-3-3): Forster; Martina (Ward-Prowse 74), Yoshida, Van Dijk, McQueen; Hojbjerg (Rodriguez 52), Romeu, Davis; Boufal, Long, Tadic (Sims 74).

Subs not used: Taylor, Fonte, Reed, Bertrand.

West Bromwich Albion (4-2-3-1): Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom (McClean 46); Yacob, Fletcher; Phillips, Brunt, Chadli (Morrison 52); Robson-Kanu (Rondon 71).

Subs not used: Myhill, Gardner , Galloway, Leko.

Referee: Mike Jones

Attendance: 30,975