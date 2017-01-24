The staggering costs behind last season's Premier League injuries and suspensions

Manchester United and Manchester City both spent more than £15m each on their injured players during the 2015/16 season, new research has shown. Throughout the same campaign Chelsea amassed the highest bill for suspension costs, paying out nearly £2m in fines.

In a recent study conducted by Hopewiser, the Premier League has been ranked in terms of the money spent by clubs on injuries and suspensions.

City came out on top for injuries, spending £16,290,000 on their sidelined players, while Swansea spent the least, cashing out just £204,000 across the entire term.

In terms of specific players, United’s Radamel Falcao incurred the highest bill during his 19 week lay-off as he recovered from a muscular injury and calf problems.

Taking into account his weekly wages and the amount paid out by the club for treatment, his injuries cost United a remarkable £5,035,000 in total.

City’s Vincent Kompany, renowned for his history of injuries, cost the side £3,240,000 as he spent a total of 27 weeks throughout the 2015/16 season recovering from a number of setbacks.

As for suspension costs, it was Chelsea who unsurprisingly topped the table paying out a total of £1,894,000 in fines last year.

The Londoner’s poor disciplinary record is well-documented: the club has been hauled in front of the Football Association five times in the past 19 months for breaching FA Rule E20 regarding the behaviour of players.

Chelsea have been punished for their ill-discipline on five occasions across the past 19 months ( Getty )

Chelsea were most recently fined £375,000 for their involvement in the fracas which broke out late into extra-time in their game against Manchester City earlier in the season.

Their record for persistent breaches of Rule E20 was branded “abysmal”.

Swansea and Manchester City were the only two clubs to avoid charges for ill-discipline last season.

Team Cost of Injuries Team Cost of Suspensions Manchester City £16,290,000.00 Chelsea £1,894,000.00 Manchester United £15,850,000.00 Liverpool £1,180,000.00 Arsenal £14,720,000.00 Man Utd £1,135,000.00 Liverpool £9,115,000.00 Tottenham Hotspur £855,000.00 Newcastle United £6,740,000.00 Everton £580,000.00 Chelsea £5,705,000.00 Newcastle United £545,000.00 Stoke City £5,525,000.00 Arsenal £465,000.00 Southampton £4,211,000.00 Leicester City £420,000.00 Bournemouth £3,340,000.00 Stoke City £346,000.00 Tottenham Hotspur £2,355,000.00 West Ham Utd £339,340.00 Aston Villa £2,306,000.00 West Brom £255,000.00 Everton FC £2,278,000.00 Aston Villa £240,000.00 Crystal Palace £2,191,000.00 Sunderland £210,000.00 West Ham United £1,743,550.00 Watford £201,000.00 West Bromwich Albion £1,733,000.00 Southampton £181,500.00 Norwich City £1,468,750.00 Crystal Palace £121,000.00 Sunderland £724,000.00 Bournemouth £15,000.00 Leicester City £450,000.00 Norwich City £15,000.00 Watford FC £352,000.00 Man City £0.00 Swansea City £204,000.00 Swansea City £0.00