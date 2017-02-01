Peter Crouch reaches Premier League milestone as Stoke and Everton see out even draw

All the talk before the game had been about Stoke City's new £12m signing Saido Berahino – but he was overshadowed as team-mate Peter Crouch made history.

At 36 years and two days old, Crouch became the oldest player to score 100 Premier League goals in a performance as energetic as a teenager, and walked off with the sponsors' champagne.

The much-travelled forward took seven minutes to make his mark, sliding home Marko Arnautovic's cross to hand Mark Hughes's side the perfect start.

But it was no more than the former England international deserved as he showed why he remains a threat and has been awarded another year on his contract with his fourth goal in his last six appearances and 51st in Stoke colours.

Crouch was at the heart of a convincing start by the Potters which was only really halted in its tracks by Ryan Shawcross's own goal in controversial circumstances in the 39th minute.

Romelu Lukaku's headed effort found the back of the Stoke net via Ryan Shawcross ( Getty )

A looping header by Crouch was held under the bar by goalkeeper Joel Robles on 23 but three minutes later, the evergreen striker had the bet 365 stadium on its feet again.

This time his searing volley flew inches wide of Robles's right-hand post after Arnautovic knocked down Joe Allen's short pass.

With the powerful figure of Bruno Martins Indi in commanding form at the back for Stoke, Everton took a while to produce their first threat.

When it came, in the 29th minute, Seamus Coleman was put off by the giant Portuguese stopper and could only lift his shot over from an angle.

Then came the equaliser. Referee Craig Pawson's assistant on the far side initially flagged offside, thinking Coleman's curling shot, after he had cut inside Eric Pieters following Kevin Mirallas's diagonal pass, had clipped Romelu Lukaku on its way into the net.

But it had actually come off Shawcross so Lukaku was deemed not to be interfering with play.

Peter Crouch struck from close range to put Stoke ahead ( Getty )

There was a long delay while Pawson consulted his fellow official, amid appeals from both sets of players, and the referee eventually signalled a goal.

But the hosts missed a golden chance to restore the lead in the third minute of time added on at the end of the first half.

This time Arnautovic was put through for a one on one with the keeper, but he never looked confident and Robles was out in a flash to block with his legs.

Stoke, inspired by the midfield problings of Adam, gradually re-asserted themselves after the break.

First the former Liverpool man, spotting Robles some distance off his line, had the Everton keeper acrobatically tipping over his audacious 50-yard chip in the 58th minute.

Then Adams's swirling deep free kick caused Robles similar problems as he was forced to tip behind.

From the resulting corner, Crouch powered a header a few feet wide from Adams's kick.

Hughes finally gave the Stoke fans what they wanted in the 67th minute when he sent on Berahino for his debut.

But it was tall order to expect too much from the former West Bromwich Albion striker and in his first first competitive outing since September 10, the 23-year-old looked a little rusty.

Instead, it was Everton substitute Admola Lookman who immediately made his presence felt when his fierce low drive had Lee Grant scrambling away at the near post.

Soon after £22m Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin was next to pose a threat as his header from Ross Barkley's free kick was caught by Lee Grant at full stretch.

Saido Berahino made his debut for Stoke, coming off the bench ( Getty )

With six minutes left, Berahino almost brought the house down when he lobbed Robles after controlling another Adams cross, but Williams got back to head it away from under the bar.

In a spectacular finish, Everton could have won it when Tom Davies, blond hair flapping busily around him, powered a header that looked a goal all the way until Grant's right hand appeared flying through the air to claw the ball away.

The rebound fell to Lookman, whose drive skidded through Grant's legs but somehow evaded Davies's standing inches off the goalline at the far post.

But ultimately, a draw was a fair result with chances for both teams in the battle to be the 'best of the rest' outside the top six.

Stoke (4-2-3-1): Grant; Bardsley, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters; Whelan, Adam; Afellay, Allen (Berahino 67), Arnautovic (Ngoy, 89); Crouch.

Everton (3-5-2): Robles; Holgate (McCarthy HT), Williams, Funes Mori; Coleman, Davies, Schneiderlin, Barkley, Baines; Mirallas (Lookman 69), Lukaku.

Referee: Craig Pawson.

Attendance: 27,612.