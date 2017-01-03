It’s a big game for…

Odion Ighalo: Watford’s pacey striker was banging them in for fun last term, but hasn’t hit the same heights this campaign. The Hornets haven’t won in four games and are slowly drifting towards the relegation zone, and Ighalo’s one goal hasn’t helped their cause.

The Nigerian really needs to start to hit form, especially if Watford don’t want to be a part of the relegation fight.

Best stat…

10: The home side in this tie hasn’t scored more than one goal in ten games, when Stoke beat Watford 3-1 in the Championship.

Remember when…

When the teams met earlier in the season, Stoke took all three points from Vicarage Road when goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes unfortunately put the ball in his own net after Charlie Adam’s header hit the post.

Player to watch…

Peter Crouch: The journeyman striker was drafted into the team following Marko Arnautovic’s red card against Southampton and although the Austrian is back for this fixture, Crouch did enough against Chelsea to keep his place. Playing up front against the competition’s best defence, Crouch caused them problems all game and also managed to score one and set up the other in their 4-2 defeat.

Past three meetings…

Watford 0 Stoke 1 (Gomes og)

Premier League, November 2016

Watford 1 (Deeney) Stoke 2 (Walters, Joselu)

Premier League, March 2016

Stoke 0 Watford 2 (Deeney, Abdi)

Premier League, October 2015

Form guide…

Stoke: WLDDLL

Watford: LWLLDL

Vital information

Kick-off time: 8.00pm, Tuesday 3 January

TV: Highlights on Sky Sports 1, 10:45pm

Odds

Stoke to win: 5/6

Watford to win: 4/1

Draw: 27/10