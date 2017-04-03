Sunderland will take no further action over David Moyes' threatening behaviour towards a female journalist.

The under-fire Scot was asked by the BBC's Vicki Sparks if the Black Cats' poor run of form might put him under pressure from chairman Ellis Short.

But Moyes batted away the enquiry and then fumed at Sparks off-camera, threatening her with violence if she were to repeat her line of questioning.

“It was getting a wee bit naughty at the end there so just watch yourself," he snarled.

“You still might get a slap even though you’re a woman. Careful the next time you come in.”

The BBC confirmed that Moyes had since apologised to Sparks for his choice of language, and Sunderland declared that "the matter was resolved amicably."

This is disgraceful. David Moyes cannot get away with these sexist threats - the @FA must take action immediately. pic.twitter.com/kcMSQFmI7g — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (@DrRosena) April 3, 2017

But despite shadow sports minister Rosena Allin-Khan's calls for FA action and an outcry from fans calling for the 53-year-old's head on Monday morning, The Independent understands that the Wearsiders consider it a closed matter.

The club are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, eight points adrift of 17th-place Swansea City, after losing 1-0 to Watford on Saturday.