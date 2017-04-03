  1. Sport
Sunderland will take no further action over David Moyes 'slap' threat to female reporter

Many fans have called for the Scot's head, but the Wearsiders are standing firm

David Moyes is under huge pressure at Sunderland, especially after this latest incident Getty

Sunderland will take no further action over David Moyes' threatening behaviour towards a female journalist.

The under-fire Scot was asked by the BBC's Vicki Sparks if the Black Cats' poor run of form might put him under pressure from chairman Ellis Short. 

But Moyes batted away the enquiry and then fumed at Sparks off-camera, threatening her with violence if she were to repeat her line of questioning.

“It was getting a wee bit naughty at the end there so just watch yourself," he snarled.

“You still might get a slap even though you’re a woman. Careful the next time you come in.”

The BBC confirmed that Moyes had since apologised to Sparks for his choice of language, and Sunderland declared that "the matter was resolved amicably."

But despite shadow sports minister Rosena Allin-Khan's calls for FA action and an outcry from fans calling for the 53-year-old's head on Monday morning, The Independent understands that the Wearsiders consider it a closed matter. 

The club are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, eight points adrift of 17th-place Swansea City, after losing 1-0 to Watford on Saturday.

