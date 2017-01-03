Paul Clement has been appointed as the new manager of Swansea City on a two-and-a-half year contract.

The former Derby County manager has left his role as Carlo Ancelotti’s assistant at Bayern Munich to take the reins at the Premier League’s basement club.

Clement will not be in the dugout for Tuesday night's fixture against fellow strugglers Crystal Palace, with caretaker manager Alan Curtis set to take charge.

Clement has previously worked as part of the backroom staff at Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid with Ancelotti, having impressed the Italian during their time together at Chelsea.

The 44-year-old was handed his first full-time managerial role by Derby in June 2015, following Ancelotti’s dismissal from Madrid.

Clement was sacked by the east Midlands club the following February, after a seven-game winless run had left them in fifth place.

More to follow...