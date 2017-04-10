United need Zlatan more than Zlatan needs United

He saved United in midweek with a last-gasp penalty against Everton and was the man to break the deadlock against Sunderland as it threatened to be yet another ‘one of those days’ for Jose Mourinho’s side. Without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, United look impotent, and while he spent much of Sunday afternoon doing very little, a goal and an assist still make for great reading.

There is a fresh one-year contract on the table for the big Swede but with LA Galaxy willing to break the bank to lure another star to Hollywood, it’s isn’t that straight forward for United. They have an over-reliance on the 35-year old and certainly aren’t ready to be free of that.

1/22 Jordan Pickford – 5 out of 10 Made a handful of important stops, but he was helpless for the three United goals. Getty Images

2/22 Billy Jones – 5 out of 10 Had very little impact on the game, aside from a few of clearances. Incredibly mediocre display. Getty Images

3/22 Jason Denayer – 7 out of 10 He ran the defensive line, tackled relentlessly and was tremendous in the air. Getty Images

4/22 Lamine Kone – 5 out of 10 The defender invited trouble upon himself by allowing the ball to bounce in the box and failing to clear his lines. Getty Images

5/22 Bryan Oviedo – 6 out of 10 Defended courageously but was subbed in the early stages due to a hamstring injury. Getty Images

6/22 Sebastian Larsson – 3 out of 10 Saw a red card for a studs-up challenge on Herrera. Getty Images

7/22 Jack Rodwell – 5 out of 10 Drifted in and out of the game. Lacked service, but that’s no excuse for a player of his calibre. Getty Images

8/22 Lee Cattermole – 6 out of 10 The skipper’s confidence was evident – he was one of the only Sunderland players to test Romero with a strike. Man Utd via Getty Images

9/22 Didier Ndong – 5 out of 10 The 22-year-old was sloppy and wasteful with the ball. He failed to capitalise on any possession. Getty Images

10/22 Victor Anichebe – 5 out of 10 Had a key chance to level the scoring from close range, but was denied by Romero. Aside from that, it was a quiet display. Getty Images

11/22 Jermain Defoe – 5 out of 10 Aside from two late efforts, you could have been excused for not realising the striker was on the pitch today. Getty Images

12/22 Sergio Romero – 6 out of 10 He looked unbeatable today, but this was enhanced by the lack of action in the United area. Getty Images

13/22 Matteo Darmian – 6 out of 10 Progressed well up the pitch and provided constant service to the United midfield. Getty Images

14/22 Eric Bailly – 5 out of 10 Lost a number of 50/50 challenges and aerial balls – certainly room for improvement. Getty Images

15/22 Marcos Rojo – 5 out of 10 The majority of his tackles were clumsy and late, which was giving Sunderland unnecessary possession. Man Utd via Getty Images

16/22 Luke Shaw – 6 out of 10 The defender looked menacing going forward and his deliveries into the box were impressive. Man Utd via Getty Images

17/22 Marouane Fellaini – 5 out of 10 Failed to play like a captain – lost a number of challenges and wasted possession on several occasions. AFP/Getty Images

18/22 Ander Herrera – 8 out of 10 A top display from the midfielder. He assisted Ibrahimovic’s goal and created chances throughout. Getty Images

19/22 Jesse Lingard – 7 out of 10 He was oozing confidence and was not afraid to take a strike on goal to test Pickford. Getty Images

20/22 Paul Pogba – 7 out of 10 An encouraging display from the Frenchman – he was energetic, passed well and tackled relentlessly. Getty Images

21/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 7 out of 10 His goal was an example of his limitless ability. He created his goal out of nowhere and it put the game to bed just after the interval. Getty Images

22/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 9 out of 10 An inspiring display all round and his goal was a moment of individual magic. Faultless. AFP/Getty Images

Everton face exodus

Romelu Lukaku put in his typical big kid on the playground performance on Sunday, bagging twice in the goal-fest at Goodison. He now has 23 league goals – more than Middlesbrough have scored all season – with six games still left to play. That tally would have won him the Golden Boot on seven other occasions across the Premier League era. That sort of form commands upwards of £60m these days and you’d think that would be a fee too big for Everton to snub.

But he isn’t the only one who is stalling on a new contract, with Ronald Koeman firing a warning shot to Ross Barkley who will enter the last year of his contract in the summer. And the Dutchman said after the win on Sunday that Barkley would be sold this summer if he refused to sign. Losing your two best players is hardly in-keeping with the direction the club would be hoping to be heading in after announcing their plans for a new stadium.

Alli can walk without a Kane

There was a theory that Deli Alli needed Harry Kane ahead of him to put in his best performances. If you look at when Alli has played his best football, Kane has been there, while his worst periods have been when the striker is absent. Alli had a dip earlier in the season when Kane was out for seven weeks but he looks like he has finally matured and is able to shoulder that level of responsibility.

Alli scored his 16th league goal of the season against Watford on season ( Getty )

Since Kane injured himself in the 6-0 win over Millwall in the FA Cup, Alli has three goals in four games, but, more importantly, acted like a leader on the pitch. He inspired Spurs snatching victory from the jaws of defeat against Swansea in midweek and was sensational again on Saturday. He also now has the nice little stat of scoring or assisting as many goals (40) by the age of 21 as Frank Lampard (15), Steven Gerrard (13) and David Beckham (12) combined.

Liverpool overcome acid test

After so dramatically conceding two points against Bournemouth last Wednesday, Liverpool’s season of beating the big teams but struggling against the mid-to-bottom tablers continued. In a mini league against the top six they are comfortably top, it is those other teams which are costing them.

Firmino celebrates his late winner, having started the match on the bench (AFP/ Getty )

It looked like the same old story on Saturday when Jurgen Klopp’s weakened Reds fell behind to Stoke. But the introduction of Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino turned the game on its head as they both scored within two minutes of each other to give Liverpool the win. That grit had been missing from Liverpool’s season but, with their remaining fixtures, you’d have to back them to keep hold of their top-four place – despite Manchester United and Arsenal holding games in hand over them.

1/24 Lee Grant – 6 out of 10 Caught off his line by Firmino, but in truth, was little else he could do about such an inch-perfect strike.

2/24 Glen Johnson – 5 out of 10 Initially comfortable against his former club but, like many of his teammates, faded as the game went on.

3/24 Bruno Martins Indi – 5 out of 10 Too easily let Firmino slip for Liverpool’s second after a long ball over the top.

4/24 Ryan Shawcross – 6 out of 10 Has the measure of Origi, but struggled once up against the quality of Firmino.

5/24 Erik Pieters – 6 out of 10 Another who was not troubled by anything Liverpool tried in the first half, but Clyne proved to be a much tougher opponent than Alexander-Arnold.

6/24 Xherdan Shaqiri – 8 out of 10 Enjoyed himself against Clyne, especially for the goal, producing an inch-perfect cross for Walters.

7/24 Geoff Cameron – 6 out of 10 Had no trouble with Liverpool’s midfield in the first half but was overran as the visitors gained momentum in the second.

8/24 Joe Allen – 6 out of 10 Injured early on in a challenge and forced off, will be disappointed to not have lasted against his former club. Replaced by Charlie Adam.

9/24 Marko Arnautovic – 7 out of 10 Had his way with Liverpool’s makeshift backline before the break but saw his influence diminish in the second half.

10/24 Saido Berahino – 5 out of 10 Really should have levelled the score when presented with a simple tap in a few yards out.

11/24 Jonathan Walters – 7 out of 10 A handful for Liverpool’s defence and took his goal well, but was fading by the time he was replaced.

12/24 Simon Mignolet – 9 out of 10 Saved his team on several occasions, particularly with two brilliant point-blank saves.

13/24 Trent Alexander-Arnold – 4 out of 10 Like his fellow teenager Woodburn, struggled with the physicality of the game. Perhaps should not have been thrown in at the deep end, was subbed at half time.

14/24 Ragnar Klavan – 4 out of 10 Continued his worrying vein of form with another disappointing performance. Never looked comfortable up against a runner like Arnautovic.

15/24 Joel Matip – 4 out of 10 Should have blocked the cross for Walters’ goal but appeared to duck out of its way.

16/24 Dejan Lovren – 6 out of 10 Will be unfairly singled out for the goal, was left with three men to mark.

17/24 Nathaniel Clyne – 6 out of 10 Could have done better to track Shaqiri and prevent the cross for Walters’ goal. Massive improvement in the second half on his preferred right flank, especially offensively.

18/24 Emre Can – 5 out of 10 Another underwhelming display, though it featured moments when Can showed he can be the all-action, bustling midfield presence Liverpool need. Those moments were too rare.

19/24 Georginio Wijnaldum – 4 out of 10 One of his poorest displays in a Liverpool shirt, one with many mistimed tackles. Heading a Stoke corner back into his own box at the start of the second half was suicidal.

20/24 James Milner – 7 out of 10 Probably Liverpool’s best outfield player before Coutinho and Firmino’s introductions, but that was not saying much. Adapted well to a midfield role after spending the season at left-back.

21/24 Ben Woodburn – 4 out of 10 Will feel he deserved a penalty just prior to Stoke’s goal, but ultimately, the incident was an example of how easily he was bullied.

22/24 Divock Origi – 6 out of 10 Struggled alone up top in the first half but also lacked any kind of service. Replaced by Daniel Sturridge.

23/24 Philippe Coutinho – 9 out of 10 Even when under the weather, the best player on the pitch. The game changed following his introduction.

24/24 Roberto Firmino – 8 out of 10 Superbly taken goal. He may be tired, but Klopp cannot afford to rest him over the coming weeks.

What a difference a day makes for Bilic

Going into the match with West Ham on Saturday, West Ham were on a run of five straight defeats and seven games without a win. That saw them enter free fall and only five points clear of the drop in the most turbulent of first seasons in a new home. Bilic had publically criticised the owners for publically discussing his job and things were getting a bit messy.

But what a difference a win makes. Following the win, Bilic was talking about finishing in the top half, being safe of the threat of relegation – despite insisting they still needed 42 points – and building for next season. Such a fickle game, this football.