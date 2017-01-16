It is reflective of the impact made by Tom Davies during Everton’s destruction of Manchester City that by the end of the afternoon, he needed to be reminded about one of his key contributions towards the outcome.

Everton were 1-0 ahead at the time, with City hunting for an equaliser. Kevin De Bruyne’s cross was met by Bacary Sagna and City would have been level. But Davies was there on post duty and he was able to make the clearance.

“I forgot about the header off the line actually!” Davies replied after it was suggested to him that Sunday, January 15 is a date he won’t forget, considering he’d also played a crucial role in Everton’s opener before scoring his first professional goal – a wonder-goal, in fact.

On the night Davies was born, England were eliminated from the 1998 World Cup on penalties by Argentina – the game where David Beckham was infamously red carded for kicking Diego Simeone. Now, eighteen years later, Davies wasn’t sure how he’d mark the occasion. “I’ll just see what my mum and dad and my brother are up to…”

He could explain, though, what his performance meant on a personal level. His opponent in midfield had been Yaya Touré.

“Coming into the game, it was a test for me to see where I was as a player, coming up against him,” Davies said. “What it has shown me is that if I keep working hard I can reach the level they are at. To beat Manchester City 4-0 is unbelievable, really. I would never have dreamed I would be in a game or in a team where Manchester City have been beaten 4-0.”

Ronald Koeman’s faith in Davies was marked by the fact others were taken off ahead of him, even with Morgan Schneiderlin’s introduction – someone who plays in a similar position.

“It was a great boost, of course. You see the substitutes getting ready to come on and you think it could be you. But he left me on and I am thankful for that. It’s good to have the new players in and the lads back around because it is great competition for the squad and that is what you need. Hopefully I can keep performing as I have done and keep my place.”

Koeman had selected Davies with clear instructions.

Everton vs Manchester City player ratings







22 show all Everton vs Manchester City player ratings









































1/22 Joel Robles - 7 out of 10 Quick off his line when City got in behind the Everton defence in the first half. Getty Images

2/22 Seamus Coleman - 7 out of 10 More restricted in his attacking than usual, but still managed to bag an injury time assist. Getty Images

3/22 Leighton Baines - 7 out of 10 Creative in attack, resolute in defence. The wing-back remains a big part of Everton's team. Getty Images

4/22 Ashley Williams - 7 out of 10 Covered well when De Bruyne peppered deliveries in from the left. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Ramiro Funes Mori - 6 out of 10 Frustrated Aguero for long periods although often found himself chasing runners behind. AFP/Getty Images

6/22 Mason Holgate - 7 out of 10 Making only his 2nd Premier League start, the youngster showed maturity as part of a back three. Getty Images

7/22 Gareth Barry - 7 out of 10 A big influence in midfield, he kept Everton's game simple but effective. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Tom Davies - 9 out of 10 A busy, bustling midfield display from the impressive youngster who capped a great performance with a great goal. Getty Images

9/22 Kevin Mirallas - 8 out of 10 Terrorised the City defence and ended with a goal and assist to his name. Getty Images

10/22 Ross Barkley - 7 out of 10 A more mature performance from the forward than of late, his pass for Mirallas' goal being a highlight. Getty Images

11/22 Romelu Lukaku - 8 out of 10 Opened the scoring with an assured finish and kept City's centre-backs under pressure all game. AFP/Getty Images

12/22 Claudio Bravo - 2 out of 10 A nightmare afternoon for the much-maligned goalkeeper who conceded four of the five on target shots he faced. AFP/Getty Images

13/22 Bacary Sagna - 6 out of 10 An interesting outlet for City on the right, he nearly brought them level with a looping header at the end of the first half. AFP/Getty Images

14/22 John Stones - 5 out of 10 A difficult return to his former club, his confidence suffered as his team leaked goals. Getty Images

15/22 Nicolas Otamendi - 4 out of 10 Bullied by Lukaku, he let himself down with some preposterous playacting in injury time. Getty Images

16/22 Gael Clichy - 5 out of 10 Patrolled the left flank, but was poor in possession. Getty Images

17/22 Yaya Toure - 5 out of 10 Phoning it in. A player of his ability should be offering his side more. Getty Images

18/22 Pablo Zabaleta - 5 out of 10 Started in midfield, the Argentine flew into tackles with normal gusto but lacked the awareness and creativity required. Getty Images

19/22 Kevin De Bruyne - 7 out of 10 City's best performer, he troubled Everton down the left for long periods. Getty Images

20/22 Raheem Sterling - 6 out of 10 Full of pace and energy, he should have had a first half penalty. Faded late on. Getty Images

21/22 David Silva - 6 out of 10 Typically slick in his movement, particularly in the first half, but was often crowded out by Everton's defence. Getty Images

22/22 Sergio Aguero - 5 out of 10 Always lively in and outside of the box, but had few opportunities to strike and grew frustrated. Getty Images

“He told me to be aware of players running in behind me,” Davies revealed. “With the players they have got, like Sterling, Aguero, Silva and De Bruyne, they are always on your shoulder. It was something that I had to be aware of and something I am working on. City could have really put us to the sword but as a whole, the shape we kept as a team was very good and it showed by keeping a clean sheet.”

David Unsworth, Everton's Under-21 manager, had described Davies as a "cool dude," albeit someone with "a terrible music taste." Davies, indeed, is distinctive-looking, with his blond hair swept back; his socks down and shin pads showing. His playing style appears unhurried, though what he does well is move the ball quickly – and forward. He was asked about his manner. Is it a conscious decision to dress and appear differently?

“No, it’s just me. It’s just how I have always played,” he reasoned. “I don’t know how to describe it but it is just the way I feel comfortable playing. I think that is the best way to be. If you feel comfortable and relaxed, then your game is going to be as good as it can be.”