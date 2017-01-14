  1. Sport
Harry Kane steals the show to celebrate birth of his first child with hat-trick as Ben Foster shines for dour West Brom

Man-for-man marking from the Premier League encounter at White Hart Lane

The Independent Football

Tottenham vs West Brom player ratings

  • 1/22 Tottenham: Hugo Lloris - 6 out of 10

    The French stopper was untroubled throughout, not having a single attempt on target to save.

  • 2/22 Eric Dier - 7 out of 10

    Still part of a back three, the England man enjoyed a comfortable afternoon.

  • 3/22 Toby Alderweireld - 7 out of 10

    Kept Rondon under wraps on the rare occasions that Albion got the ball forward.

  • 4/22 Jan Vertonghen - 7 out of 10

    Suffered another ankle injury after an impressive hour that forced the distraught defender off.

  • 5/22 Kyle Walker - 8 out of 10

    Another energetic performance down the right that was only marred by an indisciplined kick at McAuley.

  • 6/22 Victor Wanyama - 8 out of 10

    With little defensive work to do, the midfielder demonstrated his ability to burst forward at pace.

  • 7/22 Moussa Dembele - 8 out of 10

    Unflappable in possession, he showed more desire and energy that his midfield counterparts.

  • 8/22 Christian Eriksen - 8 out of 10

    The creative force in this Tottenham side, he revelled in the space between West Brom's defence and midfield.

  • 9/22 Danny Rose - 8 out of 10

    Dominant down the left and ferocious with his tackling, his running pinned back Albion's attacking options.

  • 10/22 Dele Alli - 8 out of 10

    No goals for the youngster, but he played his part in an excellent attacking performance. His assist for Kane's third was sublime.

  • 11/22 Harry Kane - 9 out of 10

    Scored three and could have had twice as many had it not been for Foster's heroics. Looked sharp from the first minute.

  • 12/22 West Brom: Ben Foster - 8 out of 10

    The only Albion player to come out of the game with any credit. Beaten four times but still excellent.

  • 13/22 Craig Dawson - 5 out of 10

    A goalscorer at both ends on his previous visit to White Hart Lane, the defender failed to dominate in the air as normal on this occasion.

  • 14/22 Gareth McAuley - 4 out of 10

    An unfortunate own-goal, his part in Spurs' third was less forgiving. Booked for dissent.

  • 15/22 Jonas Olsson - 5 out of 10

    The defender often lacked awareness as Tottenham flooded forward.

  • 16/22 Chris Brunt - 5 out of 10

    Often panicked in defence at the home side pressurised, he was subbed early in the second half.

  • 17/22 Nacer Chadli - 5 out of 10

    A disappointing return to White Hart Lane for the former Tottenham man, he showed little attacking intent and was eventually subbed.

  • 18/22 Darren Fletcher - 5 out of 10

    The captain gave his all but failed to keep pace with Dembele and Wanyama.

  • 19/22 James Morrison - 5 out of 10

    Never stopped running, but his control often let him down in possession.

  • 20/22 Claudio Yacob - 4 out of 10

    Allowed Tottenham to much space to play as he chased the shadows of Eriksen, Alli and Dembele.

  • 21/22 Matt Phillips - 5 out of 10

    Albion's recent bright spark only saw one glimpse of goal, but nearly brought his side back into the contest.

  • 22/22 Salomon Rondon - 5 out of 10

    Little service for the front man who was dominated by Tottenham's back three.

Tottenham issued an emphatic title warning to their Premier League rivals with a 4-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane, where Harry Kane scored his first hat-trick of the season.

The victory lifted Spurs up to second place in the Premier League table, just four points off leaders Chelsea, and saw Spurs continue their impressive form that has now seen them win six matches in a row.

Kane opened the scoring in the first half, taking a touch after Christian Eriksen’s lifted pass before firing the ball past Ben Foster and into the net off the post. Foster proved to be West Brom’s best performer by a mile, even though he would pick the ball out of his net three further times.

Kane hat-trick fires Spurs up to second to send out a title warning

The second came when Eriksen’s snap-shot at goal was deflected by Gareth McAuley and wrong-footed Foster to roll into an empty net, but after that it was Kane who took centre stage.

The England striker, who missed Spurs’s last match after the birth of his first child, swivelled on the spot to lash home Kyle Walker’s cross, before completing his hat-trick five minutes later with a volley after Dele Alli’s clever lob over the defence.

Who joined Kane in standing out as Spurs cruised to victory? Click on the gallery above to see out player ratings.

