Tottenham vs West Brom player ratings

Tottenham issued an emphatic title warning to their Premier League rivals with a 4-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane, where Harry Kane scored his first hat-trick of the season.

The victory lifted Spurs up to second place in the Premier League table, just four points off leaders Chelsea, and saw Spurs continue their impressive form that has now seen them win six matches in a row.

Kane opened the scoring in the first half, taking a touch after Christian Eriksen’s lifted pass before firing the ball past Ben Foster and into the net off the post. Foster proved to be West Brom’s best performer by a mile, even though he would pick the ball out of his net three further times.

The second came when Eriksen’s snap-shot at goal was deflected by Gareth McAuley and wrong-footed Foster to roll into an empty net, but after that it was Kane who took centre stage.

The England striker, who missed Spurs’s last match after the birth of his first child, swivelled on the spot to lash home Kyle Walker’s cross, before completing his hat-trick five minutes later with a volley after Dele Alli’s clever lob over the defence.

Who joined Kane in standing out as Spurs cruised to victory? Click on the gallery above to see out player ratings.