Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has revealed that the club still don't know where they'll be playing next season, despite receiving approval last week to play 27 games at a full-capacity Wembley.

The north Londoners are expected to turn out at the national stadium for the 2017/18 campaign while the final, more significant building work takes place at their White Hart Lane home, and they must notify Wembley by Friday with their decision.

But Levy has urged caution in a statement published alongside the club's financial results, and refused to close the door on another year in N17.

“We continue to focus on ensuring that the future of the Club is protected at all times and therefore, whilst everyone is eager to know if this is our last season at the Lane, we shall only make the decision to decommission our historic White Hart Lane when we have greater certainty on the delivery of the new stadium," he said.

“Our performances on the pitch and the sight of our new stadium taking shape signifies an exciting future. As we move forward with the challenges ahead, I firmly believe that the positive outlook, unity and togetherness across the Club, the team and the fans means we can look forward with optimism."

As for the results themselves, Tottenham announced record revenues of £209.8million for the financial year ending June 2016.

Profit from operations, excluding football trading and before exceptional items and depreciation, was £63.3m - up £16.6m from 2015.

Profit for the year after interest and tax was £33.0m, a significant increase from £9m the year before.