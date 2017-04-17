Harry Kane has insisted that the title race “isn’t over yet” and that Tottenham beating Chelsea in next weekend’s FA Cup semi-final could inflict a significant psychological blow in the title race.

The Premier League’s first and second placed teams meet in next weekend’s Wembley semi-final with Tottenham in the better form.

Spurs thrashed Bournemouth 4-0 on Saturday and have now won their last seven league matches, scoring 20 goals and conceding just four during that impressive run.

Tottenham 4 Bournemouth 0 player ratings







23 show all Tottenham 4 Bournemouth 0 player ratings











































1/23 Tottenham vs Bournemouth player ratings Who impressed and who struggled at White Hart Lane? Getty Images

2/23 Hugo Lloris – 6 out of 10 The goalkeeper had a very quiet display today due to lack of Bournemouth action going forward. Getty Images

3/23 Kyle Walker – 6 out of 10 Gave a desirable wide outlet for Spurs, but he tended too take a touch too many and lose possession at times. Getty Images

4/23 Toby Alderweireld – 6 out of 10 It was a relatively straight forward afternoon for the centre back, helped by very little Bournemouth action going forward. Getty Images

5/23 Jan Vertonghen – 6 out of 10 Made a number of crucial clearances and began moves from the back of the Spurs side, which was encouraging to see. Getty Images

6/23 Ben Davies – 5 out of 10 Was wasteful in possession at times, but he managed to get away with it against a Bournemouth side that failed to utilise their possession. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10 He tackled relentlessly and moved the ball well all afternoon. He had an eye for goal today also, but failed to find the back of the net. Getty Images

8/23 Mousa Dembele – 8 out of 10 Scored his first goal of the season, which was fully deserved following a disciplined and comfortable performance. Getty Images

9/23 Christian Eriksen – 8 out of 10 His deliveries into the box from open play, corners and free kicks provided constant pressure for the Bournemouth defence. Assisted Dembele’s opener. Getty Images

10/23 Dele Alli – 7 out of 10 The youngster was a key element to almost every Spurs move. His ability to read the game allowed to the home side to break down the Bournemouth midfield with ease. Getty Images

11/23 Heung-Min Son – 7 out of 10 He scored the second for Spurs and played emphatically for the remainder. He chased down loose balls, made tremendous off the ball runs and passed immaculately. AFP/Getty Images

12/23 Harry Kane – 8 out of 10 His return to the starting line up ignited a tremendous display. He assisted Son’s goal and scored just minutes after the half time interval. Getty Images

13/23 Artur Boruc – 6 out of 10 Despite letting in four goals, the keeper made a handful of important saves to stop this being a whitewash for Spurs. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

14/23 Adam Smith – 5 out of 10 Cleared the danger on several occasions and tackled well at times, but he failed to maintain the energetic Spurs forwards. AFP/Getty Images

15/23 Simon Francis – 3 out of 10 Failed to clear the danger numerous times and his tight marking technique proved hopeless for Kane’s goal. Getty Images

16/23 Steve Cook – 4 out of 10 Made to look inadequate on several occasions today against the Spurs strikers – particularly for Son’s goal to double the scoring. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

17/23 Charlie Daniels – 4 out of 10 Failed to provide any kind of positive influence on the game. Looked lost at times and continued to be dragged out of his position. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Junior Stanislas – 6 out of 10 His deliveries into the box proved problematic for Spurs and this should have been used a lot more for the visitors. AFP/Getty Images

19/23 Harry Arter – 5 out of 10 Battled relentlessly throughout, but his efforts remain unrewarded. He gave it his all, but he failed to provide his strikers any service. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Jack Wilshire – 6 out of 10 He used possession well, despite being quickly closed down in the midfield. Subbed after the interval due to injury. Getty Images

21/23 Marc Pugh – 5 out of 10 Lost possession inside of his own half on several occasions, which invited unnecessary pressure on the visitors. A man of his ability should be doing better on these momentous occasions. Getty Images

22/23 Josh King – 6 out of 10 He held the ball up well when he was in possession, but aside from that he failed to make the impact that he has in recent fixtures. Getty Images

23/23 Benik Afobe – 4 out of 10 Received no service from his side, but that is no excuse for his bizarrely quiet display today. Getty Images

Chelsea on the other hand lost to Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday and also dropped points at the beginning of the month, when they were beaten at home by Crystal Palace.

Just two weeks ago Antonio Conte’s side boasted a ten point lead at the top but in the light of United’s win that has been cut to four points, with six games left to play.

Both sides will now turn their attention to the FA Cup – with either Arsenal or Manchester City waiting in the final – and Kane has said that winning the match could also boost Tottenham’s chances of winning a first ever Premier League title.

Mourinho's United surprised Chelsea ( Getty )

“It could be a big thing psychologically,” Kane said.

“Of course it's a different competition so it's hard to say, but it's a big game for us, a big game for the club, a massive semi-final and you never know.

“If we win next week it might put a bit more doubt in their minds regarding the Premier League. But we can't control what Chelsea do.”

Kane and Son were both outstanding on Saturday ( Getty )

After a run of kind fixtures, Spurs have a tricky run-in which includes the last ever North London derby at White Hart Lane.

After that match Spurs will play another London derby away to West Ham, before they host Jose Mourinho’s revitalised Manchester United.

Spurs finish the season with successive away matches, first against Premier League champions Leicester City and then against Hull, who are likely to be scrapping for survival.

Spurs have a potentially tricky run-in( Getty )

Tottenham have to realistically win all of their remaining fixtures if they are to beat Chelsea to the title but Kane is certain there will be some late drama.

“I think sometimes people say we're still second and Chelsea are still seven points clear - or four now - so they don't think we are doing as well as last season,” Kane said.

“But if you look at the table, 71 points with six games left is incredible. We've got to make sure we finish strongly - it isn't over yet.”