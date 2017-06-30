Tottenham Hotspur players start to return to pre-season training on Monday as Mauricio Pochettino decides who will be part of his squad for Spurs’ first full season at Wembley Stadium.

Spurs depart on their three-match tour of the United States on Wednesday 19 July, giving Pochettino just over two weeks to prepare his players before then.

He is determined to give young players such as Josh Onomah, Harry Winks and Kyle Walker-Peters the best possible chance of making the trip to face Paris Saint Germain, Roma and Manchester City in late July.

Winks has already returned to Spurs’ training centre in Enfield this month as he continues rehabilitation from tearing the medial ligament in his left ankle at Burnley on 1 April.

Three months on from the injury he is not ready quite yet to fully participate in pre-season with the rest of the squad. But he is stepping up his rehab and hopes to integrate into full squad activities as soon as possible, preferably in time for the trip to the US.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who missed the European Under-21 Championship through his injury, hopes to be back in first team contention in August.

Tottenham summer transfer targets







11 show all Tottenham summer transfer targets



















1/11 Tottenham summer transfer targets Which players could Spurs sign this summer? Getty

2/11 Joshua King, Bournemouth Norwegian striker Josh King has had a fine season, scoring 16 goals for a Bournemouth side which hovered precariously above the relegation zone for parts of the season. He played a key role in keeping the Cherries up and, given his performances, has caught the interest of Tottenham. The player admitted in an interview earlier in the season that he is pleased that Spurs have recognised his talents - comments which have added fuel to the fire over a potential £15m move. Pochettino is eager to solve the goalscoring issue his team faces when Harry Kane is injured or rested and King, who also qualifies as home-grown, could be the ideal solution.

3/11 Naby Keita, RB Leipzig Leipzig’s early title charge curtailed towards the end of their season but the club still managed to exceed expectations, finishing in second behind champions Bayern Munich. Keita has been a big part of their success, with the dynamic midfielder catching the eye with his all-round ability, contributing both defensively and going forward with a record of eight goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga. The 22-year-old has a contract running until 2020 and will be in demand if available, with a touted price tag of around £25m. This transfer could hinge on the future of Eric Dier at the club.

4/11 Michael Keane, Burnley Burnley’s standout centre back, 24, joined the club just two years ago from Manchester United. It has quickly become clear that it is the sides competing in and around the top of the table are where he truly belongs. His performances have earned him two caps in Southgate’s England team this year, including against Germany where he looked comfortable playing on the right of a back three. Other interested sides include Liverpool and Everton, and Burnley hope to hold out for close to £30m, so his acquisition would not be straight forward.

5/11 Max Meyer, Schalke Schalke set the midfielder’s price-tag last summer at £45m for interested teams, but having remained at the club, Meyer has stalled over signing a new contract. With his current deal expiring next summer there is a realistic chance he will look to move on, and for a significantly lower fee than originally stated, at around £20m. Tottenham are among those monitoring his situation and could look to bring him in to increase squad depth ahead of another packed season.

6/11 Ben Gibson, Middlesbrough A similar case to Michael Keane, the 24-year-old centre back is highly rated and won his first England call-up against Lithuania this year. Chelsea, who view him as an ideal replacement for the departing John Terry, seem to be in the driving seat. With Kevin Wimmer looking likely to leave, Tottenham will be in the market for a centre-back and hold interest in Gibson, though Chelsea’s eagerness to secure his signature may complicate things.

7/11 Ross Barkley, Everton The Everton midfielder has obvious talent but has failed to perform consistently at his club. It is thought a change of scenery to invigorate his career is something the player would consider, and Tottenham are keen to snap him up if the chance arises. Barkley’s contract expires next summer and it is believed that Ronald Koeman will look to cash in on the playmaker to avoid losing him for free next season. That is no surprise, especially as he could cost interested clubs £30m.

8/11 Demarai Gray, Leicester City Pochettino’s preference to buy players who already possess Premier League experience could see the Leicester winger, 20, become the subject of Tottenham interest this summer. Gray made 72 appearances for Birmingham City, where he came through the ranks, before joining Leicester in 2016 and gained 12 league caps to help the club win the Premier League title. With bags of pace and potential, he has also represented England from U18 to U21 level and is tipped for future success. A fee of £12m could be enough to prise the youngster away from Leicester this summer.

9/11 Ryan Sessegnon, Fulham The young left-back has now turned 17 and, as a result, is legally allowed to sign his first professional contract. A host of top clubs have scouted the player, who impressed at Craven Cottage in Fulham’s televised FA Cup tie against Tottenham back in February, but the West Londoners are keen to keep hold of him by guaranteeing him first team football. Tottenham have been strongly linked to the youngster in recent days, though, and Fulham can expect a fight to hold onto the defender.

10/11 Douglas Costa, Bayern Munich Spurs will be looking for the final piece in their attacking jigsaw this summer and if Douglas Costa does become available, the club will be interested. Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli all enjoyed impressive seasons and it is thought that Pochettino will look to bring in one further star attacker if possible. The Bayern Munich wide-man fuelled speculation of a summer move by declaring that he’s ‘not always that happy’ in Germany earlier in the season. He could end up in the Premier League for a fee of around £25 million.

11/11 Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace The winger recently signed a new five-year contract at Selhurst Park in a move that will surely repel any interested clubs. Nonetheless, football works in mysterious ways and having already made a move for the winger last season, there’s no reason Spurs won’t come knocking a second time. Having said that, Tottenham would need to be serious in what they offer, as opposed to last summer’s £12m bid, if they’re to stand any chance of bringing Palace to the trading table.

Winks wants to build on his impressive break-through season last year, when he made 33 appearances, 12 from the start, before his ankle injury at Turf Moor. Spurs start their Premier League campaign at Newcastle United on 12 August, six weeks from Saturday.

Tottenham will also welcome back on Monday two youngsters who were part of England’s winning time at the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea just a few weeks ago.

Josh Onomah and Kyle Walker-Peters were both part of Paul Simpson’s side, who beat Venezuela 1-0 in the final in Suwon on 11 June.

Pochettino wants to integrate Walker-Peters into his first-team squad (Getty)



Just three weeks on, Onomah and Walker-Peters will be back in training from Monday morning. Like Winks, they are of the generation of youngsters who Pochettino has never loaned out because he would prefer to coach them himself rather than let other managers coach them.

Spurs have said no to loaning Onomah out so far this summer but it remains to be seen if their stance will change later in the transfer window.

Pochettino has seen Onomah as a wide player, rather than a box-to-box midfielder, meaning that if Moussa Sissoko and Georges Kevin N’Koudou move on then there could be more opportunities for Onomah in the first team squad.

Onomah made five Premier League appearances last season (Getty)



Onomah turned 20 two months ago and is eager to player more football this season than he did last year. He only made 12 appearances, and just three starts, for Pochettino’s first team last season.

Marcus Edwards, Spurs’ brilliant 18-year-old midfielder, will not be part of pre-season next week though. He is heading to Georgia to be part of the England squad for the European Under-19 Championship which starts this Sunday.