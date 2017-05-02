Wilfried Zaha’s highly publicised decision to play for the Ivory Coast instead of England has seen Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in the player cool, with Everton’s Ross Barkley emerging as their principal transfer target instead, according to reports.

Mauricio Pochettino is known to be a big fan of Crystal Palace forward Zaha and Tottenham made an offer for the player last summer.

“We had a bid from Spurs but £12m – it’s ridiculous. I can’t imagine that they’re serious,” Palace chairman Steve Parish confirmed in August.

Spurs were believed to be weighing up another offer for Zaha, 24, this summer, however the Telegraph now report that club chairman Daniel Levy is unlikely to sanction a club record breaking offer for a player who will depart for the African Cup of Nations every other season.

Not only would Tottenham have to spend more than the £29.75m they spent on record signing Moussa Sissoko, but they would also have to make Zaha one of their top earners were he to join in the summer.

Players who could replace Kyle Walker at Tottenham







1/5 Fabinho (Monaco) At 23 years old, Fabinho is one of Europe’s hottest young defenders and has been on Manchester United’s radar for around two years. He is tall, strong and physically built for the rigors of the Premier League. He is hardworking – an attribute Pochettino holds most highly – and a key member of one of Europe’s stingiest defences. He would be available for around £15-20m. AFP/Getty Images

2/5 Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) Sidibe is quick, strong and tough tackling and, like Fabinho, is a key member of Monaco’s defence. He is still younger than Walker and is a cheaper alternative to Fabinho, something which Daniel Levy will find attractive. Despite being primarily a right-back, he can also operate on the left and would be available for around £12m – a fraction of what it would take to coax Walker away from White Hart Lane. AFP/Getty Images

3/5 Michail Antonio (West Ham United) If Spurs could persuade Antonio to cross the London divide and move to White Hart Lane then they would be getting a versatile, hard-working player who is crucially accustomed to the Premier League. While he may not be as exciting as some of the other players on this list, he is proven at this level and would also be replacing a young English talent with a young English talent – something Pochettino values highly. He would likely be more expensive that the others for that English premium though. West Ham United via Getty Images

4/5 Nelson Semedo (Benfica) Semedo was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United in the January transfer window but nothing came of it, although they are likely to go back in for him again in the summer. However, Spurs can offer Champions League football, assuming United fail in their efforts. Semedo is smart and aggressive and positions himself well – something Walker has been let down by in the past. He would be available for a similar price to Sidibe, leaving plenty of money left for other transfers. AFP/Getty Images

5/5 Cedric Soares (Southampton) Hardly a stand-out candidate but he is a European Championship-winning defender with two years of Premier League football under his belt. He joined for around £5m in 2015 and Southampton would demand around double that now. However the two clubs are on good terms after the transfer of Victor Wanyama last summer, which could help the deal go through. Getty Images

Palace are preparing to offer the forward a new £110-a-week contract; only £10k more than Tottenham’s top earner, captain Hugo Lloris.

“He did get a new contract last summer,” said Parish. ““Anybody would accept that Wilfried has developed as a player this season. Six goals, nine assists, by far his best tally in the Premier League. So you've got to look at that. As club owners and chairmen, you want to keep everyone happy.”

Spurs are likely to make an offer for England international Barkley this summer ( Getty )

With the prospect of a move for Zaha diminishing, the Telegraph report that Spurs are likely to turn their attentions towards Everton’s Ross Barkley.

The England international is out of contract at the end of next season and manager Ronald Koeman has admitted that he will be sold this summer if he does not agree to extend his current deal.

There had been some concern that Barkley would prove unwilling to leaving the north of England, but Spurs have reportedly received encouragement that he would be open to a move to the capital.