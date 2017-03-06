Mauricio Pochettino claims Tottenham showed they still believe they can catch Chelsea by beating Everton 3-2 at White Hart Lane.

Harry Kane's double meant Spurs were in control for the majority of the contest until Romelu Lukaku's strike with 10 minutes left sparked a chaotic finish.

Dele Alli restored the two-goal cushion in stoppage time only for Everton substitute Enner Valencia to add what proved a consolation seconds later.

1/22 Hugo Lloris – 5 out of 10 Aside from Lukaku’s strike, it was a very quiet afternoon for Lloris.

2/22 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10 Held the shape well and used possession efficiently to begin moves from the back.

3/22 Toby Alderweireld – 6 out of 10 Another encouraging display. Cleverly marked Lukaku out of the game for the majority.

4/22 Jan Vertonghen – 7 out of 10 Aside from his slip for the Everton goal, he was on exquisite form. He tackled hard and worked relentlessly.

5/22 Kyle Walker – 7 out of 10 Was good defensively, but even better going forward. He caused problems for the Everton defence with his deliveries.

6/22 Victor Wanyama – 6 out of 10 Rattled the woodwork with a sublime strike. Began a number of Spurs moves going forward.

7/22 Mousa Dembele – 5 out of 10 Made a habit of giving possession away with unnecessary inputs of skill. Getty

8/22 Ben Davies – 6 out of 10 Caused problems for Coleman all day and he was tracking back well to support the defence.

9/22 Christian Eriksen – 7 out of 10 His deliveries throughout were difficult to defend for Everton. He was a key element to every Spurs attack.

10/22 Dele Alli – 6 out of 10 Drifted out of the game at times, but deserved his goal to cap off a great team performance.

11/22 Harry Kane – 9 out of 10 Began the scoring with a moment of magic and doubled his tally with another clinical finish. He’s a defenders worst nightmare.

12/22 Joel Robles – 4 out of 10 His poor decision to roll the ball out gave Kane his second goal on a plate – should be doing better than that.

13/22 Seamus Coleman – 5 out of 10 Gave Davies too much space out wide and should have had more of an input from an attacking perspective.

14/22 Ashley Williams – 6 out of 10 Lost the ball for Kane’s second, but it arguably was not his fault. Had a tough day defending the likes of Kane and Eriksen.

15/22 Ramiro Funes Mori – 5 out of 10 Looked lost against such striking ability. However, he did make a number of vital tackles throughout.

16/22 Leighton Baines – 6 out of 10 Defensively he did his job at the back, but it would have been encouraging to see him moving up the pitch more.

17/22 Idrissa Gueye – 7 out of 10 Worked relentlessly throughout and found himself on the end of every loose ball. Clumsy in his challenges at times though.

18/22 Morgan Schneiderlin – 5 out of 10 Was also at fault for Kane’s second goal. Incredibly quiet throughout and failed to make an impact.

19/22 Gareth Barry – 6 out of 10 Read the game well, but lost most midfield battles – needed to be stronger.

20/22 Tom Davies – 5 out of 10 Struggled to find his feet in his new attacking position. Failed to show his ability in possession.

21/22 Ross Barkley – 7 out of 10 Continued to create chances from nowhere and was hunting for possession constantly. His work rate is faultless.

22/22 Romelu Lukaku – 6 out of 10 Aside from his goal, it was a quiet display from the team’s top goal scorer. He was marked out of the game and received very little service from the midfield.

The result moves Mauricio Pochettino's men six points ahead of Arsenal in fifth, although the Gunners have a game in hand, while cutting the gap behind Chelsea to seven points.

The league leaders are still to play West Ham on Monday but Pochettino said overcoming Everton proves his side have not yet given up hope of winning the title.

"The most important thing is to show the belief on the pitch and today I think we showed that," Pochettino said.

"More than talk and more than speak outside, it is better the team show their performance because I think (regarding) belief the answer is very easy.

"We need to be there, it's not up to us of course, but it's up to us to be ready if they fail."

The win was also Tottenham's ninth in a row at home, a club record in the Premier League and the first time they have reached the mark in a single season since 1987.

Kane was instrumental again, scoring his 13th and 14th goals in 12 appearances this year and he is now the division's top scorer, one ahead of Lukaku with 19.

His tally is all the more impressive given he sat out five league games with an ankle injury earlier in the season, although the striker may now be benefitting from that time off.

Pochettino insists his form is down to hard work.

"I think he is fresh because he trains a lot. He makes a lot of double sessions and he is very professional," Pochettino said.

"If you are asleep and you eat and you forget to train, maybe you are fat, like me! And you cannot run. I think it's about being consistent and training.

"He is very focused now in training and in taking care of himself and you can see how he is."

Press Association