Erik Lamela is not expecting to play again this season as Tottenham decide whether or not he still needs surgery on his persistent hip injury.

The Argentinean midfielder is being assessed every day, and he saw specialists again on Tuesday to try to solve this difficult problem. Tottenham have been hoping for months that Lamela would not need surgery but the longer his recovery takes, the stronger the case becomes for an operation.

There is little prospect now of Lamela playing again this season, with or without surgery, with Spurs’ last Premier League game on 21 May less than two months away.

This summer Lamela will have two years left remaining on his Spurs contract. He signed a four year deal, with two option years, back in 2013, taking his contract up to 2019. Talks over a new deal, and a decision about his future, have been put on hold while Lamela tries to regain fitness.

This has been a very difficult season for Lamela who, through a combination of unfortunate circumstances, has been unable to build on his impressive performances last season. Last December he had to return to Argentina after his brother was involved in a serious domestic accident, an incident which badly affected the player.

Lamela needed a change of scene in January which was why he was allowed to return to Rome for rehabilitation, with doctors he knew from his time at AS Roma. After a scan on 20 January suggested that Lamela would not need surgery, he returned to Spurs to recover. But two months on he has not been able to return to full training pain-free which is why surgery is an increasingly likely solution.

Supporters clash ahead of Tottenham's FA Cup match against Millwall







10 show all Supporters clash ahead of Tottenham's FA Cup match against Millwall

















1/10 Trouble flares between Spurs and Millwall fans There was a heavy police presence at White Hart Lane ahead of the FA Cup match between Tottenham and Millwall. AFP/Getty Images

2/10 Trouble flares between Spurs and Millwall fans Millwall fans arrived at the ground surrounded by police. AFP/Getty Images

3/10 Trouble flares between Spurs and Millwall fans Hundreds of police officers lined the streets. Getty Images

4/10 Trouble flares between Spurs and Millwall fans A video later emerged online purportedly showing one Spurs fan being punched in the face by a Millwall supporter. AFP/Getty Images

5/10 Trouble flares between Spurs and Millwall fans The London derby took place amid a backdrop of heavy police presence. Getty Images

6/10 Trouble flares between Spurs and Millwall fans A flare is let off outside the stadium. Getty Images

7/10 Trouble flares between Spurs and Millwall fans The Metropolitan Police helped the match to pass without serious incident. Getty Images

8/10 Trouble flares between Spurs and Millwall fans Inside White Hart Lane, all stewards wore plastic hard hats. Getty Images

9/10 Trouble flares between Spurs and Millwall fans Millwall sold out their ticket allocation for the match in minutes. AFP/Getty Images

10/10 Trouble flares between Spurs and Millwall fans And the game was marred by racist abuse directed at Spurs forward Son Heung-min. Getty Images

Earlier this month Pochettino said that he was in the dark as to when Lamela would return to the first team. “I can’t say one, two or three weeks, or one month or maybe next season, because I don’t know,” Pochettino said. “My position is too difficult. We are assessing him every day. Sometimes he is involved from the beginning in the warm-up with the team, sometimes he feels pain, and we change the plan. It is day by day.”

Danny Rose, Spurs’ first choice left-back who has been injured for almost two months, is close to a return to full training. Rose injured his knee playing against Sunderland on 31 January and early scans did suggest that he would be back by early March. Recovery has taken longer than first hoped but he is pencilled in to return to training soon, and could be back in the team later in April.