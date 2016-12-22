Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has committed his future to the club by signing a new five-and-a-half-year contract which will keep him at White Hart Lane until 2022.

There was speculation Lloris could leave the club with chairman Daniel Levy unwilling to break Spurs’ wage structure by offering a weekly salary in excess of £100,000-a-week.

However, the deal while fitting into Spurs’ existing wage structure, is believed to reach £120,000-a-week, if certain performance-based bonuses and reached.

Lloris’ previous agreement was due to expire in 2019 but the new deal is thought to be in the same style as that of Harry Kane, who put pen to paper on his own new five-and-a-half year contract at the start of December.

He said: "I'm very pleased with this new contract. That’s the way I show my commitment to the club, to my teammates and the gaffer. It shows again how much I believe in this project and hopefully the best year is ahead."

Lloris and Kane’s deals mean Tottenham have now tied up long-term deals for a number of key first-team players, including Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Kyle Walker.

Only Toby Alderweireld and Erik Lamela are yet to sign a new deal of Mauricio Pochettino’s key players.