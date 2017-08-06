Tottenham working to secure 'a few signings,' promises Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that Tottenham are working to secure “a few signings” before the end of the summer transfer window.

The north Londoners have yet to sign a single player this summer and have subsequently come under scrutiny for their cautious approach to the transfer market.

While their rivals have all invested in new signings, with the likes of Chelsea and United spending more than £100m, Tottenham have seen two players leave the club this summer: Kyle Walker in a £50m sale to City and Josh Onomah on loan to Aston Villa.

But despite chairman Daniel Levy’s insistence that the spending of Tottenham's Premier League is “totally unsustainable”, Pochettino has confirmed that he is looking to add a number of players to his squad.

"We are working, trying to add some players to the squad," he said after the 2-0 win over Juventus.

Kieran Trippier suffered an ankle injury in the victory but the Argentine stated that it will not alter his transfer plans, adding: "[the injury] does not change our idea."

"Our idea was, the same as before, to try to provide the team with more strength and try to sign a few players before the end of the transfer window."

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Ross Barkley and Jeremy Toljan but such deals have to yet to materialise.

Pochettino also explained his decision to send Onomah out on loan to Villa, who he believes will benefit from the opportunity to develop with the Championship side.

"He needs to prove himself that he can play,” he said. “It's a great opportunity for him now at Aston Villa to prove himself and prove to everyone that he is a player that can learn and improve and will be useful for Tottenham."