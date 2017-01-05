In Mauricio Pochettino’s first season it was Chelsea and Arsenal. Last season it was Manchester City and Manchester United. This season, first Manchester City and now Chelsea again.

Tottenham Hotspur know how to overturn the big teams when they come to White Hart Lane. They can reach a special level of intensity for these big games, a level which no opposition knows how to live with. It has been one of the most compelling sights in English football over the last few years, and it will leave a legacy of memories when Spurs do finally leave this version of White Hart Lane.

Jan Vertonghen knows how impressive it is to play like this. He was a Spurs player under Andre Villas-Boas and Tim Sherwood, back when the team would collapse against the big boys. Who can forget the game when Spurs were beaten 5-0 at home by Luis Suarez’s Liverpool in December 2013, the game that got Villas-Boas the sack. That would never happen now.

Late on Wednesday night, after mastering Chelsea 2-0, barely allowing Antonio Conte’s side into the game, Vertonghen said that it was one of the best White Hart Lane nights of his career, and that Spurs have now shown that they can beat anyone at home. “It is up there,” Vertonghen said of this win, compared to other big scalps. “We are building a reputation at the Lane and it feels good to beat the big teams. It’s a good sign we are progressing well.”

These big statement home wins mean that opposition fear coming to Tottenham, which was never the case before. Arsenal and Manchester United come there in the final weeks of the season and neither will look forward to it. “We sent a message last year as well when we were challenging for the title,” Vertonghen said. “Hopefully we can do it again now. They look at us in a different way in the last two years.”

The story of this season is that the big six are beating the ‘bottom 14’ teams routinely. There will be no Leicester City this year. That means that the top sides need to take points off each other to climb the table. But having steam-rollered first City and now Chelsea at the Lane, Spurs have shown that they can beat anyone. Now they are in third place, ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City. They go to the Etihad Stadium on 21 January and there is no reason that they should not win. They won 2-1 there last year and are playing better now than they were then.

“Maybe everyone thought at the start of the season the other [lower] teams would be closer, but you see a proper top six now,” Vertonghen said. “It means you have to win against your rivals, especially at home, and we’ve done that twice now, beating City as well here. It is a good feeling and we’re getting stronger and stronger.”

1/22 Hugo Lloris - 7/10 The Spurs captain wasn't called into action until the second half, but then stood firm to Costa's efforts.

2/22 Eric Dier - 7 Remained in a back three and played his part in clearing Chelsea danger in their rare spells of pressure.

3/22 Toby Alderweireld - 8 Contained Costa throughout and showed his awareness in covering for his teammates on occasions.

4/22 Jan Vertonghen - 7 Fluid in possession if somewhat overeager. Steady at the back.

5/22 Kyle Walker - 6 Back after suspension, he was less of a threat than Rose on the opposite flank but involved in the build-up to both goals.

6/22 Mousa Dembele - 7 The returning Belgian displayed his wonderful ability to move with the ball at his feet before being replaced.

7/22 Victor Wanyama - 8 Superb in breaking up Chelsea possession, he was pivotal to an impressive Tottenham victory.

8/22 Danny Rose - 8 A prominent figure who combined energy and physicality down the left-hand side.

9/22 Christian Eriksen - 8 A creative spark with an exquisite right foot. He put both goals on a plate for Alli.

10/22 Dele Alli - 9 Tottenham's two-goal hero. He twice ghosted between Moses and Azpilicueta to head home.

11/22 Harry Kane - 5 Led the line with strength but failed to threaten from an attacking sense.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 5 Untroubled for long periods, but nowhere near to either of Alli's headers especially the second with which he should have done better.

13/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 5 Struggled to keep track of Alli all evening, most noticeably for the two goals. His toughest opponent of the season

14/22 David Luiz - 6 Comfortable when bringing the ball out of defence, but switched off as Spurs bagged the lead before the break.

15/22 Gary Cahill - 5 Characterised a careless Chelsea display. Made headed errors, one of which that led to his booking.

16/22 Victor Moses - 5 Lost out in a competitive touchline battle with Rose and failed to see the game out.

17/22 Nemanja Matic - 6 A willing worker but, after one early through ball for Hazard, offered little to the attack.

18/22 N'Golo Kante - 5 Second best to Wanyama's strength and Dembele's skill in midfield.

19/22 Marcos Alonso - 6 Responsible for some inventive play, but too often on the periphery. Eventually sacrificed as Conte switched tactics.

20/22 Pedro - 4 His biggest contribution was an entertaining argument with Costa. Booked and wasteful.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 6 Flashes of skill and drive, but passed up his side's best opportunities.

22/22 Diego Costa - 6 Fought to the final whistle, but was given little time or space by Tottenham's back three.

Spurs are certainly in better form now than they have been since their title push collapsed in March. After wiping the floor with Southampton and Watford they controlled the game against Chelsea, barely allowing them a chance in this 2-0 win. After Dele Alli’s second goal Spurs locked down the whole match.

“We played very well, didn’t give chances away,” Vertonghen said. “I think we are stronger than we were last year. You see who came in, what they are doing for us, how strong our squad is, how strong our bench is. It’s unbelievable. Everyone is happy to play for Tottenham.”

Spurs are now up to third. They are seven points behind Chelsea but if they keep playing this well why should they not keep looking upwards? “It’s going to be very close,” Vertonghen said of the title race. “Everyone in the top six will have a chance of winning it. We have won five on the bounce now, we are doing now and hopefully we can climb a couple more places.”