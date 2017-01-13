Mauricio Pochettino says “killer” Dele Alli has come of age and has no fears for the Tottenham midfielder’s temperament against West Brom.

Alli renews acquaintances with West Brom’s Claudio Yacob at White Hart Lane, nine months on from when the pair clashed.

The England midfielder, 20, had long been provoked before lashing out at Yacob in last season's 1-1 draw.

That result all but ended Tottenham’s title hopes while the incident also brought a premature end to Alli’s breakthrough season.

He escaped a red card for punching Yacob but his trial by TV saw him serve a retrospective three-match ban for violent conduct.

Given his form in the last month, Albion could play on his temperament again in a move to put Alli off his game, but Tottenham manager Pochettino says there is no chance of history repeating itself.

"Dele is still young but he has improved a lot and learned," he said.

"It is important to remember that the incident was one season ago. Now he is more mature.

"You try to advise and translate your experience and make them better. It's important not to be naughty, but have a little bit. I like a player who is that way."

Alli has gone some way to ditching his reputation that had been built up. Regarded as hot-head, Alli has been booked just three times this season.

Instead he has taken any frustration out on rival teams. He has scored seven goals in his last four league games to keep Spurs in the Premier League title hunt.

Another win in the lunchtime kick off, albeit against their bogey team who have not lost against Spurs away from home since January 2012, could move them up into second spot.

Alli was caught on camera punching Yacob ( Getty )

"Dele, for me, he's a killer because he's very aggressive when he runs forward,” added Pochettino.

“He is intelligent. He's desperate to get into the box, to get the ball and score.

"That is an unbelievable mentality and that is because he is a special player. He deserves a lot of credit and deserves all the praise he is receiving."

Alli's goal glut has already seen him score 20 Premier League goals. To sum up that feat, his haul as come in quicker time than the likes of David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard managed to achieve.

It’s little wonder that Alli, along with fellow Spurs team-mates Harry Kane, Kyle Walker and Danny Rose have seen their transfer value soar in recent times.

Alli has scored a brace in each of his last three games ( Getty )

Pochettino, however, insists the north Londoners are under no pressure to sell and have the capacity to meet their financial needs and they won't be lured away.

That is despite Spurs' annual wage bill already exceeding £100million and with an on-going £750million project to move into their new 60,000-seater stadium for the start of the 2018-19 season.

"We don’t need to be worried. The chairman Daniel Levy is doing a fantastic job to keep our best players,” he added.

"It will be our decision (on players). It’s not about money as Tottenham are one of the healthy clubs financially. We have created fantastic energy here and that is important for our future.”