Troy Deeney threatened with pepper spray by police offer following altercation at Birmingham nightclub

Watford captain Troy Deeney was threatened with pepper spray by a police officer following an altercation between the player and a fan at a Birmingham nightclub on Sunday morning.

The striker had been attacked inside the club by a man who wanted to have his photo taken with the footballer.

After Deeney had been removed from Levana Bar, video footage shows a policewoman shouting "Get back" and holding up a pepper spray to the player.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning following Watford's 2-0 defeat by Manchester United on Saturday afternoon.

It's understood Watford are aware of the incident and will not take any action against their captain. As far as they are concerned, the matter is closed.

On 25 June 2012, Deeney was sentenced to ten months' imprisonment for kicking a man in the head during a brawl.

He was released after serving almost three months of the sentence, after showing his remorse, and the fact that he was a first-time offender.

After his release from prison the ex-Walsall player said he was a reformed character and that it was "the best thing that ever happened to me".

He added: "The two years leading up to that, I was thinking I was a man because I was going out drinking and paying for everyone. I am more happy now, just being content in life."

Deeney has established himself as one of Watford's star players over the years, impressing during his debut season in the Premier League in which he scored 13 goals in 38 games.

He was the subject of a £25m bid from Leicester in the summer but instead signed a new five-year contract with the Hornets.