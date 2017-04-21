The hashtag #dosomethingkind started trending on Friday following the tragic death of former England footballer Ugo Ehiogu, whose last post on Twitter displayed all that was good about him.

Tottenham Under-23 coach Ehiogu suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday while at the club’s training centre, and he was rushed to Hospital after receiving immediate treatment where he collapsed.

Spurs confirmed the sad news on Friday that the former Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United defender had died in the early hours of the morning.

A wave of emotion immediately took over social media with heartfelt tributes being paid by clubs, managers, players and fans, but they were soon overtaken by the use of Ehiogu’s own, final tweet.

The tribute was a fitting one, given he had given money to a homeless person last month, and he included the hashtag #dosomethingkind at the end of the post.

The tweet read: “Gave a homeless girl £10 last night in Dalston.She didn't ask or beg.Random impulsive act from me. Not gona lie. Felt good. #dosomethingkind.”

Social media users immediately started to copy the hashtag into their tributes to the ex-footballer in an effort to build a heartwarming legacy in his name.

TV presenter Leon Mann wrote: “Ugo's last tweet. Hope #dosomethingkind is trending soon. The world needs kindness.”

BT Sport presenter Lyndsey Hipgrave added: “#dosomethingkind today in Ugo's memory.”