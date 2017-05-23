Watford’s bid to appoint German manager Roger Schmidt has collapsed.

The Premier League club had been speaking to Schmidt over the past few days as they search for a replacement to Walter Mazzarri, the Italian manager they sacked after a disappointing 17th place finish.

Watford had been impressed by Schmidt’s immaculate English, his attacking football and his proven record in Austria, where he won the double, and Germany.

But the two parties could not agree a salary, with Schmidt offered even less than he is currently being paid by Bayer Leverkusen.

As of Tuesday afternoon there was little prospect of a compromise. Schmidt is now likely to pursue opportunities elsewhere in Europe for next season.

Roger Schmidt was manager at Bayer 04 Leverkusen ( Getty )

The collapse of the Schmidt talks forces Watford back to square one in their pursuit of a new manager.

Their first target Marco Silva was in Portugal for an interview at FC Porto on Tuesday afternoon.

Watford are still committed to finding a new manager who speaks English, is proven and plays expansive football, but they are sticking to a tight salary.