Liverpool took a significant step to sealing Champions League qualification as Emre Can scored a goal-of-the-season contender to down Watford on Monday night.

Jurgen Klopp had seen Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal drop points in the battle for the Premier League top four before his side travelled to Vicarage Road - and they took full advantage.

A largely forgettable 90 minutes was settled when Can lit up a cold Hertfordshire evening with a superb volley in first-half stoppage time to clinch a 1-0 win.

The victory moved Liverpool four points clear of United in fifth, although they have played a game more than their bitter rivals.

Watford, on 40 points and all but safe from the drop, were not at the races as they failed to react to captain Troy Deeney's criticism following the recent defeat at Hull.

So how did the two teams fare? See the gallery above for our player ratings.