Jose Mourinho criticised his players for failing to learn the lessons of last Saturday’s Manchester derby, after conceding an “incredibly similar” goal to Watford this afternoon.

Juan Camilo Zuniga’s crucial strike put Watford 2-1 up with just seven minutes left, and it all started when United failed to pressure Watford right-winger Nordin Amrabat as he advanced with the ball. Mourinho said afterwards that he had to coach defensive mistakes out his players, and pointed to how left-back Luke Shaw had allowed Amrabat too much space. It was the same mistake that Henrikh Mkhitaryan had made at Old Trafford on Saturday.

“What is in my hands is the improvement of the team and the individuals,” said Mourinho, after saying he could not control refereeing mistakes or bad luck. “To try to stop with the defensive mistakes, and I knew that I had a task. I knew that because, for example, between the first Manchester City goal and this second goal today, you can find an incredible similarity.”

Kevin De Bruyne scored for City on Saturday after Mkhitaryan allowed Aleksandar Kolarov to play a long ball from left-back. “Kolarov had the ball in a difficult situation in the corner and my players, instead of going up to press, they decide to give space,” said Mourinho. “Today for the second goal, Amrabat receives the ball and our left-back [Luke Shaw] is 25 metres from him instead of five. But even at 25 metres you have to jump and go and press, but no, we wait. This is a tactical but also a mental attitude. It's something that doesn't become perfect in a couple of weeks. So we have to improve, no doubt, individually and collectively. And that’s my job.”

Mourinho said that United had been the better team in the second half and that that mistake had turned the game. “At 1-1 everyone thought we were going to win the game, and we were showing complete control, intensity and creation,” he said. “Obviously after 1-1 that was clearly the tendency of the game. The game was there to win, and never to lose. Their second goal was a mistake, that goes against our plan and our training. Their second goal comes from there, completely against the normal tendency of the game.”

Watford vs Manchester United player ratings







22 show all Watford vs Manchester United player ratings









































1/22 Heurelho Gomes - 7 out of 10 Made a number of good saves, looked good in the air from set pieces and could do very little about the close range goal – all round it was a good performance from the Brazilian. Getty Images

2/22 Craig Cathcart - 6 out of 10 Done the simple things well and supplied a key element to a very strong Watford defence. AFP/Getty Images

3/22 Sebastian Prodl - 8 out 10 Was an influence defensively and going forward. He won a large amount of aerial balls and looked strong in his tackles throughout. Fantastic performance. AFP/Getty Images

4/22 Miguel Britos 6 out 10 He done well with the ball at his feet, but he was getting caught out from time to time by the United forwards. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Daryl Janmaat - 6 out of 10 His effort rate was faultless throughout, and he got a good assist. He done well today and held his own. Getty Images

6/22 Valon Behrami 6 out of 10 Dealt with Pogba well and patrolled the pitch well. He looked strong and comfortable in possession. Getty Images

7/22 Etienne Capoue 7 out of 10 He continued this seasons fine form today, as he terrorised the United defence all dya and got a goal as a reward for his efforts. Getty Images

8/22 Jose Holebas 6 out of 10 He dealt with Rashford well and looked strong defensively throughout. There was a joyous simplicity about his defending that closed down a number of United attacks. Getty Images

9/22 Roberto Pereyra - 6 out of 10 He done well whilst in possession and proved a problem for the United defence, but from time to time he was making the wrong passing decisions. Getty Images

10/22 Troy Deeney - 8 out of 10 He won numerous headers throughout, looked energetic throughout and scored the final penalty to seal the deal. Getty Images

11/22 Odion Ighalo - 7 out of 10 Despite an early open-goal miss, he put a fantastic shift in for his side and his work rate is faultless. Getty Images

12/22 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 After repeating his mid week mistake, there is certainly room for improvement when it comes to his decision making. Getty Images

13/22 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Looked quick and strong – he done the simple things right but passes at times were sloppy. Getty Images

14/22 Erc Bailly - 6 out of 10 He didn’t see too much of the ball, but when was in possession, he looked comfortable and confident. His positioning was sometimes questionable. Getty Images

15/22 Chris Smalling - 4 out of 10 After being brought into the side for his aerial ability, he failed to beat the Watford strikers and lost a number of balls in the air. Getty Images

16/22 Luke Shaw - 7 out of 10 His speed was crucial today and he made a number of important challenges – looked good. Man Utd via Getty Images

17/22 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 Was brought into the side to patrol the middle of the park and win the aerial balls – but he was repeatedly beat in the air and made a number of questionably/risky challenges. Getty Images

18/22 Paul Pogba - 4 out of 10 Despite an early strike hitting the woodwork, he struggled to find his feet and prove why he is the worlds most expensive signing. Passes were sloppy and his challenges were clumbsy. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Anthony Martial - 6 out 10 Looked confident and was causing a threat until he was subbed for a head injury. Getty Images

20/22 Wayne Rooney - 5 out of 10 Looked uncomfortable in his new position, but started to find his feet as the game progressed. Looked uncomfortable in possession and lacked attacking prowess. Getty Images

21/22 Marcus Rashford - 6 out of 10 Looked lost on the wing and struggled to prove his potential, but his goal brang his side a glimpse of hope. Getty Images

22/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 5 out of 10 He had a few chances, but was unable to convert. He wasn’t as involved as a player like Zlatan shoud be – he needs to do better. Getty Images

United started the season well but have now lost three consecutive games, the first time that has happened to Mourinho since he was Porto manager. Mourinho said that there is still a lot of work for his team to do, and that his players will have tocope better with the pressure of expectation. “I was completely aware this is not a perfect team, that lots of players are not end products, and they can make their own mistakes,” Mourinho said. “My only doubt was the way they can cope with negative moments, because the negative moments will be always arriving sooner or later. I feel some individuals feel too much pressure and responsibility, but by the collective point of view I only have good things to say about them.”

Mourinho was criticial of his players for conceding the second goal (Getty)

Mourinho said that Watford’s first goal “obviously” should have been disallowed for a foul by Miguel Britos on Anthony Martial, which led to Martial being substituted. While Mourinho did not speak extensively about the incident, he made it very clear what he thought. “When you come with that question it’s because you know,” he said when asked. “you don’t ask me if you think nothing happened. So I answer with your question: the reason why you come with the question, is my answer. It is obvious.”