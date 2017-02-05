Wayne Rooney was not included in Manchester United’s squad for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Leicester City due to illness.

The club's official Twitter account confirmed that the 31-year-old striker would be absent from Jose Mourinho's side due to an unspecified ailment.

Rooney, who last month scored his 250th goal for United to become the club's all-time record scorer, was unavailable for selection despite playing as a half-time substitute in Wednesday's 0-0 home draw with Hull City.

Luke Shaw, the out-of-favour left-back, was left out by Mourinho, who restored Chris Smalling to the heart of United's defence following an injury to Phil Jones.

Anthony Martial, whose future at the club has been the subject of recent speculation, was named among the substitutes, with Marcus Rashford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic starting in attack.

Line-ups

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Musa, Mahrez, Okazaki, Vardy.

Substitutes: Zieler, Chilwell, Benalouane, King, Albrighton, Gray, Kapustka.

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Rojo, Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Ibrahimovic.

Substitutes: Romero, Blind, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Young, Martial.