The final score was 1-1 up in the skies where a pre-match protest plane bearing the slogan “No contract #Wenger out” was followed during the game by a second aircraft trailing a message of support for Arsenal’s beleaguered manager.

Down on the ground, though, there was only more misery for Arsène Wenger. This 3-1 defeat, Arsenal’s fourth in five Premier League matches, only deepens the sense that the Frenchman’s long reign is reaching an imminent, and unhappy, end.

Champions League qualification is looking less likely by the week for a team in their worst run of form since 1995 and Arsenal will finish the weekend down in sixth place if Manchester United win at Middlesbrough tomorrow. Most worrying of all was the nature of their defeat – Arsenal were well beaten here, second-best to a more determined Albion side.

1/22 Ben Foster - 7 out of 10 Had little chance with Arsenal's goal, he made a fine save from Ramsey and showed good handling throughout. AFP/Getty Images

2/22 Craig Dawson - 8 out of 10 A constant threat from set-pieces, he dominated the air at both ends of the pitch and was rewarded with two goals. Getty Images

3/22 Gareth McAuley - 7 out of 10 The Northern Irish defender was consistently cool under pressure. Getty Images

4/22 Jonny Evans - 8 out of 10 Alongside his compatriot, he took was the essence of assured defending. Getty Images

5/22 Allan Nyom - 7 out of 10 Demonstrated pace and power from the left-back position. Getty Images

6/22 Darren Fletcher - 7 out of 10 The midfielder was given more license to get forward alongside Livermore and nearly finished off a fine first half move. Getty Images

7/22 Jake Livermore - 8 out of 10 Following his England call-up, the midfielder impressed as he sat in front of the back four. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Chris Brunt - 5 out of 10 Back on the left-side of midfield, the winger was quiet before his removal for Yacob. Getty Images

9/22 Nacer Chadli - 6 out of 10 Switched off defensively for Sanchez's goal, but was at the heart of two of Albion's. Getty Images

10/22 James McClean - 7 out of 10 A livewire on the left, he missed chances with his head and his right boot. Booked. Getty Images

11/22 Hal Robson-Kanu - 6 out of 10 Off the bench and on the scoresheet within 74 seconds. Getty Images

12/22 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Made two fine saves before injury forced him off in the first half.

13/22 Hector Bellerín - 5 out of 10 Pushed back and given a torrid time by the tenacity of McClean.

14/22 Laurent Koscielny - 5 out of 10 Failed to recover after being beaten in the air by Dawson for Albion's opener.

15/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 5 out of 10 Struggled against the strength of both Rondon and Robson-Kanu.

16/22 Nacho Monreal - 5 out of 10 Combined well with Sanchez when overlapping. Less impressive in defence.

17/22 Granit Xhaka - 5 out of 10 Displayed awareness to set up Sanchez but was outmuscled by West Brom's midfield.

18/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5 out of 10 Failed to make an impact all afternoon.

19/22 Theo Walcott - 5 out of 10 An early glimpse of goal was as good as it got for the forward who was unable to show the England boss what he was missing.

20/22 Aaron Ramsey - 5 out of 10 An off day for the Welshman who was denied by Foster and then culpable for allowing Dawson to roam free to head Albion's third.

21/22 Danny Welbeck - 6 out of 10 Saw little of the ball up front, but did hit the crossbar with a close-range header in the second half.

22/22 Alexis Sanchez - 7 out of 10 Another goal for the Chilean, but he struggled after being fouled by McClean. The decision to substitute him led to a chorus of boos.

Although Alexis Sanchez scored a swift equaliser from Craig Dawson’s early opening goal, Albion overpowered them in the second period with Hal Robson-Kanu scoring and Dawson adding a third.

There was audible disgruntlement among the away supporters before the final whistle with chants of “We want Wenger out” after Dawson’s third goal and a chorus of “You don’t know what you’re doing” when Wenger withdrew Alexis Sanchez for Alex Iwobi 12 minutes from time. By the end the away block of the Smethwick End was pockmarked with a number of anti-Wenger banners.

The spotlight burns intensely on Wenger but a word of credit for West Brom. If Arsenal’s defending was poor for all three Albion goals, Tony Pulis’s team have so much more to them these days than a set-piece threat and have now won eight of their last ten home league games.

Indeed the game’s first piece of action was a foretaste of the danger they carried throughout on the counterattack as left-back Allan Nyom dashed 60 yards upfield before drilling a ball across goal. Nobody was there to connect but the opening goal arrived soon enough.

Jake Livermore, newly recalled by England, won the ball in the middle of the pitch before Chris Brunt sent McLean driving away down the inside-left channel. Although Petr Cech repelled his shot, from Chadli’s ensuing corner, Dawson was allowed an unchecked run at the ball at the near post and leapt above Laurent Koscielny to nod in. Once again, Arsenal undone by a set-piece.

Sanchez’s equalising goal arrived two minutes and 45 seconds later. Picked out by Granit Xhaka in space on the left of the box, he stepped inside Dawson and smashed a shot into the roof of the net. Quite rightly, Dawson shot an angry glance at Chadli, a passive spectator who had switched off and left Sanchez unmarked.

Sanchez had his 18th league goal of the campaign but his influence diminished after he was caught on the right ankle by McLean in a poor challenge that earned the Albion winger a booking, and explains Wenger’s later substitution.

And if Arsenal dominated possession, too much of it was in front of the Albion back four. There was no Mesut Ozil, the German having suffered a hamstring injury in training yesterday, and whether Ozil would have made any difference is a moot point in an Arsenal team with little spark at all.

Aaron Ramsey turned and drew a fine save from Ben Foster but Petr Cech saved equally well from a flashing Fletcher half-volley moments later. Cech’s involvement ended soon after when he limped off with a calf problem.

The first half had featured the whir of a light aircraft’s engine and the trailing of the message “In Arsene We Trust #RespectAW” but even Wenger loyalists must have felt their doubts grow in the second period. Salomon Rondon failed to convert a superb Chris Brunt cross early in the second half.

He headed straight down the tunnel after being replaced by Robson-Kanu in the 54th minute but the substitute duly scored with his second touch, 75 seconds later.

It was a scruffy goal but an instinctive finish by Robson-Kanu who rolled a first-time shot under Ospina after the goalkeeper had beaten McLean to Chadli’s chip into the box, but knocked the ball only as far as the Wales striker. Arsenal appealed in vain that McLean, standing behind Ospina, was offside and interfering with play.

Olivier Giroud came on as Arsenal chased an equaliser and it nearly came from Danny Welbeck who headed against the crossbar. Yet Albion finished the stronger. Ospina saved at the feet of Robson-Kanu and Nacho Monreal blocked Chadli’s follow-up on the goalline. Instead, Dawson was the man to finish Arsenal off with another header from a McLean corner after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had failed to block his run. That so-familiar Arsenal set-piece failing once again, but these days it is just one of many.

West Brom: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Chadli (Field 90), Fletcher, Livermore, Brunt (Yacob 73), McClean; Rondon (Robson-Kanu 54)

Subs: Myhill (gk), Olsson, Wilson, Leko

Arsenal: Cech (Ospina 38); Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Xhaka, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Walcott (Giroud 65), Sanchez (Iwobi 78), Welbeck

Subs: Mertesacker, GabrielIwobi, Coquelin, Elneny



Man of the match: McLean (West Brom)